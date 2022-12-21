IND: 19-0 (8) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Score and Updates: Team India will eye BIG lead
India Vs Bangladesh Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates and score from the IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 updates right here.
Team India will be eyeing a huge first innings lead when they resume with skipper KL Rahul and opener KL Rahul in middle at 19 for no loss. The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for just 227 on Day 1 of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday (December 22).
A 188-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the 2-match series surely handed Team India the boost they needed to stay in the World Test Championship contention. The hosts were bowled out for 324 on Day 5 after resuming an overnight score of 272/6 in their second innings. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was handed the man of the match award for his impressive bowling performance as he took 8 wickets in the first Test. The first match between India and Bangladesh saw three centuries - Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zakir Hasan. India's performance in the first game was satisfactory but the fans would be concerned about the two superstars - KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who struggled in that match.
Another win will put India in a better position in the WTC rankings and can increase their chances to make it to the finals. India are already second currently in the World Test Championships. The second Test match will be played from December 22 to December 26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will be test of nerves for hosts Bangladesh now as they will look to bounce back from the defeat and end the series 1-1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in the first game and he will look to carry his side in the second Test as well.
Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match LIVE Score and updates here.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Why was Kuldeep dropped?
The bowler who took a five-wicket for his team against the same opposition last week in Chattogram was dropped from the second Test match which left everyone wondering why?
India vs Bangladesh: What a day for Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat played a Test match after a gap of 12 years. He had made his debut in South Africa but was wicketless. After that he was never picked in squad for India in the longest format of the game. Thanks to his labour in domestic cricket and his patience, he got national call up again to represent India in Tests and he made it count by picking 2 wickets and bowling with a lot of firepower. More power to Unadkats of our times.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: King Kohli to get his century?
India's star batter Virat Kohli has not made a Test ton since November 2019 which also came against Bangladesh at home. And Kohli has a golden chance to complete a full circle with another ton vs Bangladesh. The pandemic and a lull in the form means Kohli has not scored a Test ton in 3 years. Time he makes one at Dhaka.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE: KL Rahul should aim big
This is a good chance for Indian captain KL Rahul to make a big ton in this Test. His place will be up for grabs as soon as Rohit Sharma, the main captain, returns. If he scores big here, he could become the first pick between Gill and him. At least he will make the management have some discussion related to the playing 11 and the opening slot.
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test LIVE: Tigers need wickets on Day 2
If Bangladesh want to win the Test, they need to bundle out Team India for 150 or less. That way, they will have a lead of over 50 runs in the 2nd innings and from there they can build pressure on the visitors. Chasing will always be tough for any side and B'desh should look to give India a strong target.
India vs Bangladesh: Gavaskar slams Rahuls
Sunil Gavaskar was not too happy with Kuldeep Yadav making way for Jaydev Unadkat for the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh. He had picked 8 wickets in the last match and was adjudged as the Player of the Match as well, yet he could not find a place in the playing 11.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Bad light leads to early stumps
90 overs could not be bowled today as bad light brought early stumps on opening day of 2nd Test. Gill and Shubman happy as they return unbeaten. The day belonged to India. Umesh, Ashwin picked 4 wickets apiece while Unadkar, playing his first Test after a gap of 12 years, picked 2 wickets. Bangladesh got bowled out for 227 in first innings, with Mominul Haque top-scoring with a solid 84.
BAN 227
IND 19/0 (8)
India trail by 208 runs
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India off to slow start
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill off to a slow start with the bat. Shakib and Taskin keeping it very tight from both the ends. India need to bat out of these last few over before stumps.
IND 8/0 (5.1)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India begin innings
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start off the first innings for India. Taskin Ahmed bowls the first over while Shakib Al Hasan comes from the other end.
BAN 227
IND 0/0 (1.1)
India vs Bangladesh: B'desh bowled out
Bangladesh have been bowled out for just 227. They lost five wickets in the short span in the third session. Mominul Haque too-scored with 84 made off 157 balls. Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin picked 4 wickets each while 2 went to Jaydev Unadkat. India to come out to bat soon.
BAN 227 (73.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Umesh dismisses Taskin
Umesh Yadav strikes again, gets his fourth wicket in this spell, looking for a five-for. Taskin hits straight into the hands of Siraj at cover point. India on top in the 2nd Test so far.
BAN 223/8 (72.4)
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Taskin joins Mominul
Umesh Yadav continues from one end. Mominul has been joined by Taskind Ahmed after Nurul's wicket fell. Bangladesh's first target should be 300-run mark. They should also look to bat out the day.
BAN 223/7 (72.1)
India vs Bangladesh: WICKET!
That's the end of Nurul Hasan. Umesh Yadav picks another wicket, traps Nurul Hasan in front of the stumps. Umpire said no but India took a review and it worked as bails clearly hitting, two reds and India get their seventh Bangladesh wicket.
BAN 219/7 (69)
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mehidy departs
Thats a wicket. Mehidy Hasan departs. Umesh Yadav picks up he wicket, first in the Tea session as Bangladesh lose their 6th wicket. Nurul Hasan comes in to bat at No 8. Mominul at the other end.
BAN 213/6 (66.3)
India vs Bangladesh wnd Test: Mominul nears ton
Mominul is playing a superb innings here. He gets into 80s with a six off Ashwin. Just 19 away from a ton now. Mehidy is going well at the other end too.
BAN 213/5 (66)
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul key for Bangladesh
R Ashwin comes back on and he beats the edge of Mominul's outside edge. The partnership between Mominul and Mehidy is slowly and steadily growing. Bangladesh need to fight hard and ensure that they go without losing any further wicket till stumps.
BAN 199/5 (63.4)
India vs Bangladesh: B'desh resume innings post Tea
Bangladesh resume their fight. Unadkar looking very good, the best bowler on the day. he is beginning to reverse swing the old ball now. Axar Patel from the other end. Mehidy Hasan cuts him away for four runs, he will take that. He would want the batters to attack.
BAN 189/5 (59.3)
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Tea, Day 1
Jaydev Unadkat was recalled to bowl the last over before the Tea break. Bangladesh need a solid stand. A well-settled Mominul and in-form Mehidy Hasan at the crease and they need to go long into this partnership. India bowled in this session, need to maintain the same consistency.
BAN 184/5 (57)
India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin on the attack
R Ashwin called for two back to back reviews. India lost one. Took a bad review. Next one, Pant asked not to take and he was right. But Ashwin has been on the attack, he is mixing leg-spin, off-spin and the wrong'un pretty well.
BAN 184/5 (54.5)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Litton Das departs
Bangladesh batter Litton Das has fallen after playing a quickfire knock of 25 off 26 balls. He was looking to attack even R Ashwin and has fallen in the process. He has been caught at mid-wicket. Mehidy Hasan joins Mominul in the middle.
BAN 172/5 (49)
IND vs BAN: Mominul, Litton look to attack
The fifth stand is building quickly. 41-run stand reached off just 42 balls. They are looking to attack the bowlers. Litton, especially, looking to take on the bowlers. Mominul is cutting well, playing superbly square of the wicket.
BAN 171/4 (48.2)
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque hits 50
Good comeback fifty from Mominul Haque who had gone nine innings without one. Was dropped in first Test too. But picked in 2nd Test and he is showing why he is still a key component in Bangladesh's batting lineup.
BAN 141/4 (43.4)
India vs Bangladesh: Rahim departs
Mushfiqur Rahim departs for 26 as Unadkat picks his 2nd wicket. Good ball, did not move much and took the outside edge off the bat to the keeper. Unadkat's comeback has been excellent so far.
BAN 131/4 (42)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: B'desh look to build solid stand
Unadkat and Ashwin bowling in tandem. That means pace and spin from two ends. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, two short guys, at the crease. They have taken good number of balls to get settled and Bangladesh need them to go on and on here.
BAN 115/3 (38)
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim survives leg-before appeal
KL Rahul reviews leg-before appeal by Mohammed Siraj against Mushfiqur Rahim but the Bangladesh batter survives. Mushfiqur is batting on 7 and Mominul Haque is batting on 27.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 97/3 vs India
IND vs BAN: Umesh Yadav sends back Shakib al Hasan
Umesh Yadav strikes immediately after lunch on Day 1. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket with skipper Shakib al Hasan caught by Cheteshwar Pujara for 16. Mominul Haque is batting on 23 and Mushfiqur Rahim is on 5.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 91/3 vs India
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Rishabh Pant misses STUMPING chance of Shakib al Hasan
Rishabh Pant has missed a stumping opportunity to dismiss Shakib al Hasan on 16 off Ravichandran Ashwin. Mominul Haque is batting on 23.
Bangladesh 82/2 vs India
IND vs BAN: Axar Patel bowls just before lunch
Axar Patel is now into the attack just before lunch on Day 1. Mominul Haque gets his fourth four to move along to 23. Shakib al Hasan is batting on 16.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 79/2 vs India
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Shakib al Hasan on the charge
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan is on the charge, smashes Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and a four to move along to 13. Mominul Haque is batting on 11.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 63/2 vs India
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh's 50 comes up
Former captain Mominul Haque gets his second four to move along to 11 - his first double-figure score after 9 Tests. Shakib al Hasan is batting on 1.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 51/2 vs India
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: R Ashwin dismisses Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto offers no shot to Ravichandran Ashwin delivery and fall leg-before to 24. Bangladesh have lost two quick wickets now.
Bangladesh are 39/2 vs India
IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat gets his MAIDEN wicket
Jaydev Unadkat has got his 1st wicket in Test cricket after a gap of more than 12 years. Zakir Hasan can't handle Unadkat's bounce and edges to KL Rahul in slip cordon for 15. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 24 as Mominul Haque comes to the middle.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 39/1 vs India
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Third four for Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto gets his third four, drives Jaydev Unadkat down the ground for a boundary to move along to 22. Zakir Hasan is batting on 15.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 37/0 vs India
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat has 2nd most number of Tests missed between 1st and 2nd Test
Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat now holds the record for 2nd most number of Tests missed between his 1st and 2nd Test. Unadkat missed 112 matches while England's Gareth Batty missed over 140 Tests.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 22/0 vs India
IND vs BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets 2nd four
Najmul Hossain Shanto get his second four of the innings to move along to 8. Zakir Hasan is batting on 10.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 18/0 vs India
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Zakir Hasan gets first boundary
Zakir Hasan edges Mohammed Siraj through the slips to bring up his first boundary and move along to 10. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 4.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 14/0 vs India
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Mohammed Siraj DROPS Zakir Hasan
Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who scored a maiden Test ton in the first game, is dropped first ball off Umesh Yadav at fine-leg by Mohammed Siraj. It appears Siraj has hurt his shoulder as well.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 7/0 vs India
IND vs BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto off the mark
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is off the mark with a four down the ground off Mohammed Siraj in the opening over.
Bangladesh 1st inngs 4/0 vs India
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat makes comeback after 10 years
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be playing his 2nd Test for India after a gap of 10 years. Unadkat replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI. Check the India vs Bangladesh Playing XI here...
India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Shakib al Hasan wins TOSS, Bangladesh to BAT first
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the TOSS and elected to BAT first against India in the 2nd Test in Mirpur.
India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul is FIT and available
It appears that KL Rahul has recovered from the painful blow in the nets on Wednesday. Rahul is in his blazer and will come out for toss for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh soon.
IND vs BAN: Team India arrive at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium
Team India have arrived at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur ahead of Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. Who will be leading the side, we will find out soon.
Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the 2nd Test.
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Toss to take place at 830am
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur will take place at 830am today. KL Rahul injured himself in the nets, if he is ruled out then vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara will lead the side. We will find out the update on it soon.
IND vs BAN: Check Dream 11 Predictions
Cheteshwar Pujara or Najmul Hossain Shanto, Virat Kohli or Shakib al Hasan. Who should be your Dream11 picks for the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh.
Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions here.
India vs Bangladesh: Batting coach Vikram Rathour expects Virat Kohli to fire
Batting coach Vikram Rathour feels former India captain Virat Kohli will first his top form in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh beginning today. "For me, he is the absolutely same Virat. He works really, really hard and has always worked hard on his cricket. Even when he was going through a so-called lean phase, he really worked hard," Rathour said in the pre-match press conference in Mirpur.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Score: WTC rankings in contention
The World Test Championship rankings are on the table for Team India and a win would really get them in a better position.
Preps
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Score: Weather and pitch report
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Weather and Pitch Report: Rain to play spoilsport in Dhaka? Checkout India vs Bangladesh Possible 11 and more here
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Score: Predicted XI
India: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Still no Rohit Sharma for the Indian batting lineup. They will hope the big-guns like Kohli and Rahul produce a better performance in the second Test.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Score: KL Rahul's injury
KL Rahul suffered from a hand injury during the practice session ahead the second Test against Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Score: Weather report
There is 5 percent chance of rain during the India vs Bangladesh second Test match. The temperature will be around 27° Celcius. The sky is expected to be clear in day and partly cloudy in night.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: Will India will win or Bangladesh bounce back?
Team India need to win this Test match if they hope to stay in contention for the World Test Championship final. On the other hand, Bangladesh also need to win this one after facing defeat in the first Test itself.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 LIV Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Day 1 of second Test. It is a must win for Bangladesh and Team India also have to win the game.
