PAK: 180 (18) | NZ Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Win By 46 Runs

New Zealand put up 226 for 8 in 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand and decided to bowl first. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the Pakistani team for the first time in international cricket and he started off with a toss win but his side lost the game. Babar Azam scored a well-crafted fifty but Pakistan were bowled out for 180 runs in 18 overs in their chase of 227 runs. Saim Ayub and Aamer Jamal were handed T20I debuts.

Haris Rauf returns to the Pakistani lineup as the Men in Green look to forget the 0-3 drubbing in the Test series vs Australia and make a big statement in the T20Is vs New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Kane Williamson have a strong squad and will start as favourites in this series.