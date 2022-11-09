LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score: Pakistan off to fiery start

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score and Updates: Pakistan were handed a lifeline when the Netherlands beat South Africa in the first game of the triple-header on Sunday, but now with a blank slate, they have set their sights on going all the way. Familiar foes after the recent tri-series near this part of the world, Pakistan and New Zealand go head-to-head in Sydney in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Having beaten New Zealand in New Zealand to win the tri-series title recently, Pakistan would be eyeing a win with the momentum they have gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights:

- Kane Williamson wins toss, New Zealand to bat first



New Zealand, on the other hand, began their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 campaign with a massive win over defending world champions Australia. Williamson's side had finished runners-up in their T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand lost to England but managed to top Super 12 Group 1 to earn the right to play in the first semifinal.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not been in the best of form, scoring just 39 runs in 5 games but batting coach and team mentor Matthew Hayden announced in the pre-match conference on Tuesday (November 8) that he will continue to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. Babar will be hoping to replicate the magic of the team from 1992 World Cup, which managed to defeat New Zealand in semifinal and went on to become world champions as well.

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) 1st T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Full squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

