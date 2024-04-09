Highlights | PBKS Vs SRH Score, IPL 2024: Hyderabad Beat Punjab By 2 Runs

In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling victory by just 2 runs against Punjab Kings. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a competitive total of 180 for 6 in their 20 overs. Shashank Singh was the top scorer with an explosive 46 runs off 25 balls, supported by contributions from Sam Curran (29) and Sikandar Raza (28). Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, restricted Punjab Kings with timely wickets. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with 182 for 9 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy played a crucial innings of 64 runs off 37 balls, guiding his team to victory despite a late collapse. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, claiming 4 wickets for 29 runs. The match featured some exciting moments, including brilliant catches and tight bowling spells, making it a thrilling contest. Ultimately, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious in a closely fought encounter.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from PBKS Vs SRH clash below.