20 May 2022, 23:10 PM RR win by 5 wickets Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 59 off 44 balls for the Royals along with R Ashwin 40 (23). Chennai Super Kings tried bowlers their best but in the end a total of 150 runs was too easy for the Sanju Samson-led side.

20 May 2022, 23:04 PM RR need 7 runs in 6 balls Rajasthan Royals need 7 runs in the last over to Chennai Super Kings with R Ashwin and Riyan Parag in the middle. Pathirana to bowl the last one for CSK CSK- 144/5 (19 Overs), R Ashwin 38 (22) & Parag 10 (9)

20 May 2022, 22:55 PM PRESSURE on RR Pressure on the RR batters as they need 19 runs in 12 balls infront of a hungry CSK team, who are desperate for a win in their last game of the season. RR need 19 runs in 12 balls to win

20 May 2022, 22:53 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Rajasthan Royals with Riyan Parag and R Ashwin in the middle. Shimron Hetmyer caught by Conway bowled by Solanki as CSK get the crucial wicket of the RR man. RR- 126/5 (17.2 Overs), Ashwin 21 (15) & Parag 8 (6) RR need 25 runs in 16 balls

20 May 2022, 22:36 PM BIG WICKET! Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 59 off 44 balls caught by Matheesa bowled by Solanki. Rajasthan Royals lose in a crucial moment of the game. RR pin hopes on Shimron Hetmyer now. RR- 107/4 (16 Overs), Ashwin 15 (13) & Hetmyer 2 (5)

20 May 2022, 22:17 PM RR 3 down in CHASE Rajasthan Royals are 3 down in their chase of 151 runs with Jaiswal hitting fifty in just 39 balls along with R Ashwin as they look defeat CSK in their last IPL 2022 match. Moeen Ali and Santner into the attack Chennai. RR- 92/3 (13.3 Overs), Ashwin 11 (8) & Jaiswal 50 (39)

20 May 2022, 22:15 PM BIG WICKET! Sanju Samson caught & bowled by Mitchell Santner for 15 off 20 balls. Rajasthan Royals lose a big wicket as CSK gain momentum now with the wicket of RR skipper. Devdutt Padikkal walks in at no. 4 for RR now. RR- 71/2 (9 Overs), Jaiswal 42 (28)

20 May 2022, 21:59 PM RR going STRONG! Rajasthan Royals going strong in their chase of 151 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the middle. CSK trying to find a breakthrough desperately. RR- 67/1 (8.2 Overs), Samson 15 (19) & Jaiswal 39 (26)

20 May 2022, 21:52 PM RR RECOVER! Rajasthan Royals recover from that early blow of Jos Buttler in the second over. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle for RR steady them is chase. RR- 52/1 (6 Overs), Samson 13 (11) & Jaiswal 32 (19)

20 May 2022, 21:17 PM BUTTLER GONE! Rajasthan Royals started steady in their chase of 151 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. CSK were trying to find that early breakthrough with Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh. Jos Buttler GONE caught by Moeen Ali bowled by Simarjeet. RR- 18/1 (2 Overs), Jaiswal 13 (5) & Samson 2 (2)

20 May 2022, 21:00 PM CSK- 150/6 (20 Overs) Chennai Super Kings finish at runs after 20 overs as Moeen Ali smashed 93 runs off 57 balls along side MS Dhoni 26 (28) supporting in the end. CSK got the push in the starting but lost wickets in quick succession in the middle due to which they had to play safely. RR bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the starting but they bounced back in the middle of the innings.

20 May 2022, 20:57 PM Moeen Ali inches close to TON Moeen Ali inches close to his century as CSK look to score a big total with MS Dhoni and Ali in the middle. Prasidh Krishna comes in to bowl his remaining overs in the end. CSK- 126/4 (17 Overs), MS Dhoni 14 (21) & Moeen 86 (51)

20 May 2022, 20:30 PM MSD and Moeen in the middle MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali in the middle Chennai Super Kings as they look to save wickets and push the paddle in the end overs. Can MSD and Ali guide CSK to a competitive total after losing wickets of their batters cheaply. CSK- 108/4 (13 Overs), MS Dhoni 6 (11) & Moeen 76 (37)

20 May 2022, 20:28 PM ANOTHER ONE! Ambati Rayudu 3 (6) caught by Padikkal bowled by Chahal. CSK lose another as RR gain some momentum as CSK keep losing regular wickets. Spinner Chahal does the job this time. CSK- 96/4 (11 Overs), Moeen 71 (32) & Dhoni 1 (4)

20 May 2022, 20:12 PM GONE! Jagadeesan 1 (4) caught by Riyan Parag bowled by McCoy. CSK still on top as Moeen Ali is still in the middle looking dangerous. Ambati Rayudu joins him in the middle. CSK- 94/3 (10 Overs), Moeen 70 (31) & Rayudu 3 (5)

20 May 2022, 20:02 PM OUT! Devon Conway LBW by R Ashwin. RR finally get a wicket and calm down the momentum after CSK's fiery start to the innings. Moeen Ali, the danger man for RR still in the middle batting with over a strike rate of 250.0. CSK- 86/2 (7.4 Overs), Moeen 66 (26) & Jagadeesan 1 (1)

20 May 2022, 19:56 PM Moeen Ali on FIRE! Moeen Ali crosses the half-century mark in just 19 balls as he smashed RR bowlers all over the park. The left-hander has smacked 5 fours and a maximum from that Boult over. CSK- 75/1 (6 Overs), Moeen 59 (21) & Conway 14 (9) FACT: It's the second fastest fifty in the history of IPL.

20 May 2022, 19:36 PM CSK RECOVER! Chennai Super Kings recover after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early with Moeen Ali and Devon Conway in the middle. Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult attack the stumps for RR. CSK- 33/1 (4 Overs), Conway 13 (8) & Moeen 18 (10)

20 May 2022, 19:33 PM OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 (6) GONE caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled Trent Boult. RR get the early wicket they were looking for, CSK lose a big wicket of Gaikwad. CSK- 2/1 (1 Over), Conway 0 (0)

20 May 2022, 19:06 PM Playing XI CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

20 May 2022, 18:26 PM Toss News! MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai Super Kings will bat first

