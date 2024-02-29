As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, all eyes are fixed on Mumbai Indians' new skipper, Hardik Pandya. Fresh off a successful return from injury, Pandya's recent insights into his personal life and his relaxed stance towards media attention have garnered attention. Following an ankle injury during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pandya's absence from international cricket was palpable. However, the star all-rounder has made a triumphant comeback, now leading Mumbai Indians after being traded from Gujarat Titans. Pandya's return to competitive cricket during the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 marked a significant milestone in his journey back to form.

Hardik Pandya Said :-



"Main kabhi media mein comment karta nahi hu, to maine kabhi kia nahi, na mereko fadak padta hai [ I don't comment in media, I have never done it, it does not bother me ]".



[ Source - Star Sports ] pic.twitter.com/Y9kO2dX0U3 — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket18) February 29, 2024

Inside the Home of Hardik Pandya

In a candid chat show appearance, Pandya offered a rare glimpse into his life beyond the cricket field. Despite his on-field charisma, Pandya revealed himself as a 'homebody', preferring the comforts of his residence over extravagant outings. He shared, "One thing my fans don't know about me is that I don't go out." Pandya's inclination towards indoor activities and his extended periods of seclusion shed light on his off-field persona.

Pandya's Nonchalant Stance Towards Media Attention

Addressing viral media reports with characteristic ease, Pandya dismissed speculations surrounding his personal life, including a circulated photo of him driving a sports car. With unwavering composure, he stated, "Main kabhi media mein comment karta nahi hu, to maine kabhi kia nahi, na mereko fadak padta hai (I don't comment in media, I have never done it, it does not bother me)." This statement underscores Pandya's resilience in the face of media scrutiny, emphasizing his singular focus on cricket.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2024

Despite the challenges posed by his injury, Pandya is poised to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season. With his return to form and unwavering commitment, Pandya stands as a formidable leader, ready to steer his team to victory in the cricketing extravaganza.