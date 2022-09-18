Pakistan Cricket Team's New Jersey Launched? Indian fans troll PCB as Babar Azam's photo in new jersey goes viral - Check Here

The Indian cricket team's new jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was launched by the official kit sponsor on Sunday. Team India will sport this jersey for the first time ever during the three-match T20I series against Australia, which will take place from September 20 onwards. It will also wear it during its three-match T20I series against South Africa, which will start from September 28 onwards. On the other hand, arch-rivals Pakistan's captain Babar Azam's photo with the new jersey has also gone viral on social media. The Indian fans could not control their emotions and started trolling PCB for the poor design compared to the Indian kit. However, there is no official announcement by PCB on the new kit.

Check reactions -

Jitna us Desiner ne paisa liya hoga n utna me tera pura pakistan chalajayenge, pura pakistan chalajayenge aua h___ aur haa jersey achhi h ____ — Vikash kumar (@Vikashk74581610) September 18, 2022

India and Pakistan jerseys pic.twitter.com/jF0lOAbOvm — gurudattaaa (@gurudattaispog) September 18, 2022