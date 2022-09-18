Pakistan Cricket Team's New Jersey Launched? Indian fans troll PCB as Babar Azam's photo in new jersey goes viral - Check Here
Pakistan announced their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last week.
The Indian cricket team's new jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was launched by the official kit sponsor on Sunday. Team India will sport this jersey for the first time ever during the three-match T20I series against Australia, which will take place from September 20 onwards. It will also wear it during its three-match T20I series against South Africa, which will start from September 28 onwards. On the other hand, arch-rivals Pakistan's captain Babar Azam's photo with the new jersey has also gone viral on social media. The Indian fans could not control their emotions and started trolling PCB for the poor design compared to the Indian kit. However, there is no official announcement by PCB on the new kit.
Check reactions -
Jitna us Desiner ne paisa liya hoga n utna me tera pura pakistan chalajayenge, pura pakistan chalajayenge aua h___ aur haa jersey achhi h ____ — Vikash kumar (@Vikashk74581610) September 18, 2022
T20 WorldCup 2022 Pakistan Kit #BabarAzam #T20WorldCup2022 #Jersey #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FJAW7yImYv — Syed Jalal Haider (@Jalal_haider003) September 18, 2022
Leaked: Pakistan's jersey for #T20wc2022 #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 #Pakistan #PCB pic.twitter.com/qOIS2AFe6M — Abrar Salim (@abraruae) September 18, 2022
https://t.co/mAez7vTovW
Pakistan jersey— G wagon (@maybach__7171) September 18, 2022
Pakistan jersey pic.twitter.com/KOvpeQpfxc — Vishal Patel (@Vishal_dhoni07) September 18, 2022
India and Pakistan jerseys pic.twitter.com/jF0lOAbOvm — gurudattaaa (@gurudattaispog) September 18, 2022
T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani
