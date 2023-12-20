In a cricketing spectacle that left fans on the edge of their seats, Bangladesh's opener Soumya Sarkar has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old record. This historic feat unfolded during the second ODI match against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday. Sarkar's bat spoke volumes as he played a sensational innings, scoring an impressive 169 runs from 151 balls with a strike rate of 111.92. The left-handed dynamo hammered 22 fours and 2 sixes, leaving the Kiwi bowling attack in awe during the first inning of the match.

Surpassing Tendulkar's Milestone

What makes Sarkar's innings even more remarkable is that it propelled him past Sachin Tendulkar's milestone for the highest runs in ODIs by a player from the subcontinent in New Zealand. Tendulkar had set this record back in 2009 with an unbeaten 163-run knock against the Kiwis in Christchurch. However, Sarkar's phenomenal performance has now etched his name in the record books.

A Double Triumph

Sarkar's knock not only broke Tendulkar's record but also secured the highest run by a Bangladesh cricketer in an away ground in the ODI format. His exceptional innings was a lone standout performance, as no other player in the Bangladesh lineup managed to cross the 50-run mark.

The Clash Against New Zealand

In the fiercely contested match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first at Saxton Oval. Despite Sarkar's heroics and the crucial contribution of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 45 runs from 57 balls, Bangladesh posted a total of 291 on the scoreboard.

Kiwi Bowling Excellence

In response, the Kiwi bowlers, led by Jacob Duffy and William O'Rourke, displayed their prowess by each claiming a three-wicket haul. Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson, and Adithya Ashok also chipped in with a wicket each. This set the stage for New Zealand, requiring 292 runs to secure their second consecutive win in the three-match ODI series.

Bittersweet Victory for New Zealand

In a thrilling turn of events, New Zealand managed to clinch the victory by seven wickets at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. Despite Sarkar's record-shattering knock of 169 runs, New Zealand chased down the target with 22 balls to spare, securing a 2-0 lead in the series.

Sarkar's Efforts in Vain

Sarkar's incredible effort, though in vain for the overall series outcome, showcased his exceptional talent and determination. The third and final ODI is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 23, at McLean Park in Napier, promising another exciting showdown between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates on this gripping cricketing saga.