SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

Last season's finalist, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Just like other venues, Hyderabad will host it's first IPL game since 2019 as COVID pandemic forced the games to take place at selected venues only for the past three seasons.

SRH finished eighth in the IPL standings last season and they will surely look to finish this year on top winning the title. However, the test they face is not easy as Sanju Samson's RR were in the finals last year and have won three out of their last five games against Hyderabad. SRH's permanent skipper Aiden Markram is unavailable for this fixture due to international duty. In his absence, veteran bowler and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in their first contest of the IPL 2023.

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Weather report

The temperature at the venue is expected to be between 35-degree celsius to 32 and there is absolutely no chances of rain interruption in Hyderabad as per the weather report. (SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11: Aiden Markram To Miss Sunrisers' Opening Match For THIS Reason; Jos Buttler Available For RR)

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.