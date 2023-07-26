Team India Cricket Schedule Till March 2024 Revealed: Rohit Sharma’s Team To Play In THESE Series, Full Schedule, Date, Venue HERE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came out with Team India’s detailed home schedule on Tuesday. The BCCI officially announced home series against Australia, Afghanistan and a five-match Test series against England next year.

With India’s home schedule announced, we are now aware of Team India’s full schedule till March 2024. The schedule includes Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 later this year as well as India’s tour of South Africa for Tests, ODIs and T20Is later this year.

India’s run to ODI World Cup 2023 will begin in the Caribbean with a three-match ODI series against West Indies on Thursday, with the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados. It will be followed by five-match T20I series against the West Indies next month and three-match T20I series against Ireland after that.



cre Trending Stories

The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway on August 31 with Team India playing their first match against Pakistan on September 2. Indian men’s and women’s cricket team will also take part in the cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 schedule to take place in Hangzhou in China in September.

September will also witness Rohit Sharma’s side taking on World Test Championship (WTC) winners Australia in a three-match ODI series just before the ODI World Cup 2023.

Complete Schedule of Indian team till March 2024:



3 ODI & 5 T20I vs WI.

3 T20I vs IRE

Asia Cup.

3 ODI vs AUS

World Cup

5 T20I vs AUS

3 T20I, 3 ODI & 2 Test vs SA

3 T20I vs AFG

5 Test vs ENG pic.twitter.com/ddCJt0i2hO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2023

Here’s Team India’s full schedule till March 2023…

July 27: India vs West Indies 1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados

Aug 1: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI - Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

India vs West Indies T20I Series

August 3 – India vs West Indies 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 6 – India vs West Indies 2nd T20I – National Stadium, Guyana

August 8 – India vs West Indies 3rd T20I – National Stadium, Guyana

August 12 – India vs West Indies 4th T20I – Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

August 13 – India vs West Indies 5th T20I – Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

India vs Ireland T20I Series

August 18 – Ireland vs India, 1st T20I – The Village, Malahide

August 20 – Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I – The Village, Malahide

August 23 – Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I – The Village, Malahide

Asia Cup 2023

September 2 – India vs Pakistan – Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Pallekelle

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Pallekelle

India vs Australia ODI series

September 22 – India vs Australia 1st ODI – Mohali

September 24 – India vs Australia 2nd ODI – Indore

September 27 – India vs Australia 3rd ODI – Rajkot

India at ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 8 – India vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) – 2 PM

Oct 11 – India vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) – 2 PM

Oct 15 – India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) – 2 PM

Oct 19 – India vs Bangladesh at MCA Stadium (Pune) – 2 PM

Oct 22 – India vs New Zealand at HPCA Stadium (Dharamsala) – 2 PM

Oct 29 – India vs England at Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) – 2 PM

Nov 2 – India vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) – 2 PM

Nov 5 – India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens (Kolkata) – 2 PM

Nov 11 – India vs Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) – 2 PM

India vs Australia T20I Series

November 23 – India vs Australia 1st T20I – Vizag

November 26 – India vs Australia 2nd T20I – Trivandrum

November 28 – India vs Australia 3rd T20I – Guwahati

December 1 – India vs Australia 4th T20I – Nagpur

December 3 – India vs Australia 5th T20I – Hyderabad

India vs South Africa Series

December 10 – South Africa vs India 1st T20 – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

December 12 – South Africa vs India 2nd T20 – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

December 14 – South Africa vs India 3rd T20 – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

December 17 – South Africa vs India 1st ODI – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

December 19 – South Africa vs India 2nd ODI – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

December 21 – South Africa vs India 3rd ODI – Boland Park, Paarl

December 26-30 – South Africa vs India 1st Test – SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7 -- South Africa vs India 2nd Test – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

India vs Afghanistan series

January 11, 2024 – India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 – Mohali

January 14, 2024 – India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 – Indore

January 17, 2024 – India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 – Bengaluru

India vs England series

January 24-29 – India vs England 1st Test – Hyderabad

February 2-6 – India vs England 2nd Test – Vizag

February 15-19 – India vs England 3rd Test – Rajkot

February 23-27 – India vs England 4th Test – Ranchi

March 7-11 – India vs England 5th Test – Dharamsala