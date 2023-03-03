topStoriesenglish2579353
DANIELLE WYATT

Virat Kohli ‘Fan’ Danielle Wyatt Gets Engaged to Same-Sex Partner Georgie Hodge

Indian cricket fans fondly remember Danielle Wyatt for ‘proposing’ marriage to Virat Kohli back in 2014. 

Mar 03, 2023

England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt used to be a die-hard fan of former India captain Virat Kohli. On Thursday (March 2), Wyatt shocked the world by announcing her engagement to her same-sex partner Georgie Hodge with a social media post.

Hodge is the head of women’s football at CAA Base. Wyatt’s tweet came from Cape Town, which means that she is still in South Africa after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. She was part of the England cricket team which made it to the semi-finals.

“Mine forever,” the cricketer captioned her post on Twitter. Wyatt will have a break for a couple of months.

Wyatt surprisingly went unsold in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction and will not be part of the T20 league. The doors aren’t completely closed on her and she can come in as a replacement player if any team wants.

Danielle Wyatt, fondly known as Waggy, has had two previous relationships with footballers, and her nickname has been linked to her dating history. In 2015, she was quoted as saying, “They say I am a wannabe WAG.”

Indian cricket fans fondly remember Wyatt for ‘proposing’ marriage to Virat Kohli. “Kholi marry me!!” she had tweeted back in 2014.

Wyatt has played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is for England. She has 1776 runs and 27 wickets in the 50-over format. She has also scored 2369 runs and scalped 46 wickets in the shortest format.

The 31-year-old had been part of BCCI’s Women’s T20 Challenger in past as well. Some of the other same-sex couples in women’s cricket are Lea Tahuhu & Amy Satterthwaite from New Zealand, Dane van Niekerk & Marizanne Kapp from South Africa, Megan Schutt & Jess Holyoake from Australia, Jess Jonassen & Sarah Wearn from Australia, Natalie Sciver & Katherine Brunt from England, Lizelle Lee & Tanja Cronje from South Africa, Lauren Winfield-Hill & Courtney Hill, Hayley Jensen & Nicola Hancock, Maddy Green & Liz Perry.

The first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will get underway in Mumbai on Saturday with Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants taking on Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indian Women team in the opening clash.

