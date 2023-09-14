Team India look in ominous form at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. After the first match was washed out vs Pakistan, India beat Nepal in the first-round clash before they outclassed Pakistan in the first match of the Super 4 stage. In the next game, India won a close contest vs Sri Lanka to enter the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Rohit Sharma's men now await the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash on Thursday. Sri Lanka have better chance of qualifying for the final with a slightly better NRR. Had Sri Lanka beaten India in the last match, it would have become even tougher for Pakistan to qualify. With India in, Sri Lanka and Pakistan clash becomes a virtual semi-final. But if India had lost the last match, Pakistan would be required to beat Sri Lanka on Thursday by a certain margin.

Former India opening batter had taken a potshot at Pakistan cricket team after India beat Sri Lanka, two days ago. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Pakistan fans must have celebrated 'today' after being thumped by 228 runs to India earlier. His post read: "Pak fans celebrating India's win today after 228 run loss yesterday."

Check out Wasim Jaffer's post on X, trolling Pakistan here:

Not to forget, India and Pakistan have never met in the Asia Cup final as Sri Lanka have always stood firm between the two countries. Pakistan will be under extreme pressure vs Lankans as they have two key players - Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah - down with injuries. In fact, Pakistan have made five changes in the playing XI for the Sri Lanka match. They have replaced Rauf and Shah with Zaman Khan and Muhammad Waseem Jr. Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm orthodox spinner, is also back in the XI. Mohammad Haris has replaced Fakhar Zaman in the XI while Saud Shakeel replaces Agha Salman in the playing 11 too.

Sri Lanka have raised their game in this Aia Cup and are not really playing like a World No 8. Cricket experts like Aakash Chopra feel that Pakistan are not favourites vs Lanka as the defending champions are in very good form and are playing at home. Dinuth Wellalage, the 20-year-old spinner, is in form of his life and other slow bowlers are doing well. Lankans will get their everything to make the final.