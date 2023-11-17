Watch: Indian Air Force Rehearse At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad Ahead Of India vs Australia World Cup Final

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played here on November 19, said an official on Thursday. The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement. India has already reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. India will play the final match against the winner of the second semi final match between Australia and South Africa. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF usually comprises nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.

Famous pop star Dua Lipa will also be performing in the final of the 2023 World Cup between Australia and India. Men in Blue have already arrived at Ahmedabad ahead of the final clash and Australia have successfully defeated South Africa in the second semifinal of the World Cup by 3 wickets.

The bowling spearhead for the Australians, Mitchell Starc, saved high praise for hosts India, stating they have been the finest side in a competition thus far, after his team secured their place in the final of the present ODI World Cup, which will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to media persons after the Baggy Greens scraped to a win over South Africa in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Starc invoked the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which was contested between the two teams earlier this year. Starc said there would be pressure on both finalists during the final.

"Guys in both changing rooms have been there before in different formats. Both teams played each other in the (World Test Championship) Final earlier in the year. I don't think either changing room is new to big occasions. It's going to be loud. No doubt there's going to be different amounts of pressure at different times on both teams. I think it's just going to be a great spectacle of cricket. They've been the best in the tournament so far, and we both find ourselves in the finals," Starc said.

The Aussie pacer added while his team came up short against the hosts at the league stage of the tournament, he was hopeful of the Baggy Greens going one better against their bitter rivals in the match that matters.

"We played them in our first game of the tournament; now we get to take them on in the last. What a place to be at the end of a World Cup," he added.

In the league match against Australia, the hosts secured a nerve-wracking six-wicket victory in Chennai thanks to the heroics of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. After defeating their rivals from the 2019 semifinal, New Zealand, by 70 runs in the first semifinal match on Wednesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the hosts—who had gone undefeated during the tournament's league phase—sailed into the finale in tremendous fashion. (With PTI inputs)