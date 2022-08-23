Team India are set to begin their Asia Cup title defence with a much-awaited high-voltage clash against Pakistan on August 28. However, the Men in Blue will be without their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in this encounter, who is missing out on the major tournament due to an injury in his back. The right-arm paceman is currently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is putting in some serious work to get back into full fitness as soon as possible.

On Tuesday (August 23), Jasprit Bumrah posted video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen working on his recovery at the NCA. The fast bowler was seen jumping hurdles and throwing the ball. ('Bade player ka muskhil...', Shahid Afridi makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's form)

Checkout the video here...

Notably, Bumrah captioned the video "No hurdle big enough" with a muscle and lion emoji.

Who is replacing Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2022?

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most experienced bowler in the lineup who will form an attack line with youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, both who were very impressive during their IPL 2022 campaigns and later on in the recent series of India when they got a chance to play. Along with them, Hardik Pandya will also be available for bowling after his stellar all-round performance in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans this year. It is worth mentioning that Harshal Patel, who was impressive as well this year is also not in the squad due to injury.

The Men in Blue enter with high confidence with almost every star player back into the squad including KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and more. Recently, India have whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI series away from home and are set to begin their Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 againt Pakistan.