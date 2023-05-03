Watch: MS Dhoni Felicitated At Lucknow's Ekana Sports City Stadium Befoe LSG vs CSK Match

Legendary Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was felicitated ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. It was Dhoni`s first-ever match at the venue. He was felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Watch the video here:

ICYMI!



Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI felicitates @msdhoni with a special award at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/ddYZ1P65Ef — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

A fighting half-century by young batter Ayush Badoni guided a struggling Lucknow Super Giants to 125/7 in 19.2 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match before the action was called off due to rain in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both teams have been awarded a point each. LSG are in second place with five wins, four losses and a match that produced no result. They have a total of 11 points. CSK also has 11 points and a similar win-loss record, but LSG are up in the table due to superior net-run-rate. (Watch: Badoni Does Kohli's 'Flying Kiss' Celebration During CSK vs LSG Match)

After being put to bat first by CSK, LSG struggled without their regular skipper KL Rahul. Manan Vohra opened with Kyle Mayers but the duo failed to speed up their scoring rate in the powerplay.Spinner Moeen Ali delivered the first wicket for CSK, dismissing Mayers for 14 (17 balls) as the batter was trying to slog, but was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on.

LSG were 18/1 in 3.4 overs. LSG`s spin woes continued as Maheesh Theekshana cleared Manan for 10 (11 balls) and stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya was also caught at slips by Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck, sinking LSG to 27/3 in 5.5 overs. (Watch: Jonty Rhodes Helps Ground Staff Cover The Pitch After Rain Stops Play During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match)

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, LSG were 31/3, with Marcus Stoinis (4*) and Karan Sharma (3*) unbeaten.In the very next over, Ravindra Jadeja got among wickets as well, dismissing Stoinis for six. LSG were 34/4 in 6.5 overs.

Following that, in-form Nicholas Pooran and Karan tried to build a partnership. But a caught-and-bowl dismissal from Moeen Ali put an end to Karan`s innings at nine (16 balls). Half of LSG`s line-up was back in the hut for 44 runs in 9.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, LSG was at 44/5, with Ayush Badoni (0*) and Pooran (5*) unbeaten. LSG crossed the 50-run mark in 11.3 overs. Pooran and Badoni then started to build a partnership for LSG.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG were 73/5, with Badoni (18*) and Pooran (16*) unbeaten at the crease. Badoni attacked Theekshana in the 16th over, bringing up the 50-run stand in 42 balls. LSG touched the 100-run mark in 17.2 overs. The 59-run stand between the duo was over after Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 20 (31 balls) by Matheesha Pathirana after being caught by Moeen Ali.

Ayush Badoni shines

LSG were 103/6 in 17.4 overs. Badoni kept LSG in the game, scoring some useful runs in the end. He brought up his second IPL half-century in 30 balls. Deepak Chahar`s 19th over gave LSG 20 precious runs. Pathirana got his second wicket as Krishnappa Gowtham was dismissed for just one (three balls).

LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs. A light drizzle interrupted play during the final over. But the match could not be continued after the rain got worse. Moeen Ali (2/13) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in his four overs. Theekshana (2/37) and Pathirana (2/22) also got two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja got a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: LSG: 125/7 (Ayush Badoni 59*, Nicholas Pooran 20, Moeen Ali 2/13) vs CSK.