Why RCB Bought Yash Dayal And Alzarri Joseph In IPL 2024 Auction? Coach Andy Flower Answers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found themselves in the midst of heated debates and raised eyebrows following their IPL 2024 auction moves. Despite missing out on the bid for Australian captain Pat Cummins, who eventually joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB successfully secured the services of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph. The decision to invest significantly in these players triggered skepticism among certain fans, questioning the franchise's auction strategy.

I Don't Know Why RCB Management Trusted Indian Pacers Like Shivam Mavi , Yash Dayal and All Instead of Experienced Jaydev Unadkat , Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur .



They Already Had Inexperienced Akash Deep and Vyshak Vijaykumar ... Didn't Even Try Hard on Chetan Sakariya and_ pic.twitter.com/nhWvXqQEcp December 27, 2023

Andy Flower's Insightful Justification

In an exclusive interview on Jio Cinema, RCB's head coach, Andy Flower, shed light on the rationale behind the team's enthusiastic pursuit of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph. Flower emphasized Dayal's potential, particularly with the new ball for swing and his knack for taking crucial wickets. While acknowledging Dayal's challenges in the death overs, Flower expressed confidence in the young cricketer's high potential and the promising contributions he could make to the team.

On JioCinema he said, "As far as Yash Dayal is concerned, we saw some of his potential last year, certainly with the new ball for swing and wicket-taking potential. I know he had a hard time at the death occasionally, but we believe he has got high potential and we are looking for great things from him.

Plan B with Alzarri Joseph

Flower also addressed the unsuccessful bid for Pat Cummins, disclosing that RCB had indeed aimed for the Australian speedster but lost the bidding war. Undeterred, the team pivoted to Alzarri Joseph, a move Flower is delighted with. Having previously worked with Joseph at Saint Lucia Kings, Flower highlighted Joseph's quality and expressed satisfaction at having him on board. This strategic shift revealed RCB's adaptability and determination to secure top-tier talent for their bowling unit.

“We had a go at Pat Cummins but were outbid in the end. We went for Alzarri and are really happy to have him. He is a quality operator. Faf (du Plessis) and I have worked with him before at Saint Lucia Kings and I think Faf's worked with him in the SA20 as well."

Reinforcing the Bowling Arsenal

RCB's focus on fortifying their bowling unit was evident in their additional acquisitions of Tom Curran and Lockie Ferguson. The team's commitment to plugging loopholes in their bowling lineup showcased a comprehensive approach to address key areas that could potentially impact their performance in the upcoming season.

A Reshaped Batting Unit

Flower also outlined his vision for RCB's batting lineup, emphasizing the recruitment of Cameron Green to inject power into the middle order. With players like Glenn Maxwell and Green positioned at four and five, Flower envisions a formidable top six, including the seasoned trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar. This revamped batting unit is designed not only to set imposing totals but also to successfully chase down formidable targets.