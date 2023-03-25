WPL 2023: 'Every Player Has...,' Alice Capsey All Praise For DC-W Teammates Ahead Of Final Against MI-W

Ahead of the inaugural Women`s Premier League (WPL) final against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey feels the side has made it to the title clash on the back of every player contributing their bit to take the team into a match-winning position.

Alice, the off-spin all-rounder, has been a back-to-back winner of the women`s edition of The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles team. She is now looking at adding another trophy to her kitty through the Delhi Capitals in the WPL.

She had been a pivotal factor in Delhi clinching their spot for the final through her spell of 3/26 with her off-spin and making 34 from 31 balls in a crucial win over UP Warriorz earlier in the week.

"I`ve been very fortunate to be a part of some pretty outstanding teams. The two teams I`ve been a part of have had lots of different characters, lots of different match-winners, who have all stood up at different times. That`s what makes a great team."

"You could list every single player. They`ve all done something throughout this competition to get us into a match-winning position. You can`t just rely on one or two players. And that`s definitely the case at Delhi. It`s brilliant to be part of those teams. The experience and wealth of knowledge in the changing room is amazing," Capsey was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. (IPL 2023: '2 Saal Mai Ek Hit Movie...,' Rohit Sharma Trolls Aamir Khan - Watch)

She also felt captain Meg Lanning, as well as head coach, Jonathan Batty -- who coached the Invincibles to their Hundred wins -- as key factors behind Delhi`s success in the tournament.

"I think we`ve gelled really well. It`s such a cliche; we`ve spent a lot of time together now, but even at the beginning, it was just a great team environment. Hats off to JB and Meg for setting that up and bringing us all together," the all-rounder said.

"We`ve stayed pretty level-headed. I think that`s a really crucial thing; that is something Meg has done really well, keeping us all level and on the right track," she added.

Alice also feels the Mumbai Indians, who got a huge win over the Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday, have their strengths in captain Harmanpreet Kaur, tearaway pacer Issy Wong and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"Mumbai flew out the blocks and looked pretty much unbeatable. They`ve got X-factor players in Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, but the thing that stands out for me is their consistency and the experience within their team.

Harmanpreet is a brilliant captain. She has managed to rally the team really well. They look a really well-balanced side, with their spinners and also the X-factor pace of Issy Wong. Their record over the group stage -- obviously they didn`t have the best end to it -- the cricket they were playing at the beginning was really good," said Capsey.



"They got themselves into a position to qualify (for the playoffs) earlier than any other team. That just shows the quality they`ve got," she added.

Alice signed off by hoping Delhi would get the win on their side on the final day.

"It`s two very different roads to the final. But it`s about peaking at the right time. Hopefully we`ve done that. We`ve got one more game and hopefully we win it. That would be great," she concluded.