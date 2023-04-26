topStoriesenglish2599614
'Yash Dayal Fell Ill, Lost 7-8 Kgs After KKR Match': Hardik Pandya Makes Shocking Revelation On GT Pacer

Yash Dayal went for 30 runs in the last over in IPL match vs KKR and the brutal hitting affected him so much that he fell ill and even lost 7 to 8 kgs, says Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

After Match 13 of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh became an overnight star in the league when he smashed five sixes in the last over to take help his team beat Gujarat Titans (GT). While Rinku continues to enjoy the attention from the fans and deservingly so, Yash Dayal, the unfortunate bowler on that night who bowled the last over is yet to recover from the grief of giving away 30 in an over. After that nightmarish last over, Dayal has played no game for the Titans. The 25-year-old pacer fell ill after that game, said captain Hardik Pandya after the end of the GT vs MI clash two days back.

Dayal has lost 7-8 kilos in weight, says Hardik

Dayal even lost seven to eight kgs in weight, said Pandya, adding that there is no surety whether the fast bowler will be able to play further in this season now. "I can’t confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," Pandya told broadcasters.

'It was a nightmare': Dayal's father

After getting hit for 5 consecutice sixes off the last over, Dayal was broken into pieces. The players gathered around him to give him some support. But no one knew the pain would last for a long time. Yash's father Chandrapal Dayal and mother Radha were left heartbroken after that match. The disappointment was to the extent that mother stopped eating and cried inconsolably.

"It was a nightmare yesterday," Yash’s father was quoted as saying by PTI. These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures, it’s important to stand up stronger,” he had said.

Dayal's IPL numbers

Yash has featured in 12 IPL matches so far, picking up 11 wickets with tbe best match figures of 3 for 40. He bowld with an economy rate of 10.29 and averages 35.55 in the IPL.

