Chhath Mahaparv Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya puja vidhi and the 36-hour of fasting begins today

Chhat Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya: The blessed Chhath Puja is celebrated to worship the Sun God. Devotees express gratitude to the almighty Lord Surya, who is regarded as the universe's creator and the source of life on Earth, during Chhath Puja. In Bihar, Jharkhand, and the eastern regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, this festival, also known as Maha Parv, is one of the most blessed ones. Throughout the festival's four days, Lord Surya is worshipped and given Arghya along with Chhati Maiya.

The celebration began on October 28 with Nahay Khay and continued through October 31 with Kharna (Panchami) or Lohanda and Sandhya Arghya.

It is said that during Chhath, deities grant all of the devotees wishes and bestow happiness and good health upon their children.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya sunset time

This morning, October 30, is Chhath Puja's third day. The Shashthi Tithi will start on October 30 at 05:49 am and end on October 31 at 03:27 am. The sun will set on Sunday, October 30, at 5:38 PM, and rise on Monday, October 31, at 6:32 AM, according to Drik Panchang.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya rituals

- The prasad items are carried to the ghat where Sandhya arghya is offered to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya in bamboo baskets.

- Devotees abstain from eating and drinking on this day. When Usha arghya is offered to Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiyya in the morning on the fourth or last day of Chhath, the nirjala fast does not end.

- On the final day of Chhath, prasad from the bamboo baskets is first consumed by vratis before being shared with the rest of the family.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya prasad

The soops are used to keep a variety of satvik food items, including rice, sugarcane, thekua/pakwan/tikri, fresh fruits, dry fruits, peda, mithai, wheat, jaggery, almonds, coconuts, ghee, makhana, aruwa, paddy, lemon, gagal, apples, oranges, bodi, cardamom, and green ginger.

Thekua, a sweet treat consisting of flour, sugar, or jaggery, is considered to be the most important prasad of Chhath Puja. The tradition of preparing prasad involves both the vrati and other family members.

Legend has it that Chhathi Mata blesses her worshippers with long life and protects the children from harm. Only during the month of Chhath is an Arghya (offering) made to the setting Sun. On the third day, the fasting lasts all night.