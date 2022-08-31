By Rosie Jasrotia

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 puja: Ganesh Chaturthi has begun. Lord Ganesha is considered the God of New Beginnings, Remover of Obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The festival is celebrated throughout India, especially in the southern and western states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dos and Don'ts of Ganesh pooja

Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good luck, troubleshoots the sufferings of devotees. While Ganapati is a loveable God, there are some things that one must take care of while worshipping Ganesha.

1) The direction of Ganesha's trunk is important when it comes to worshipping Ganesha. According to the scriptures, Ganesh idol with his trunk in the left direction should be installed in the house. This will please Ganapati and he will bestow his blessings. Idols with trunks carved on the right side is believed to be for Sakta rules and worship.

2) Dedicate Ganeshji his dear things - Modak, Bundi Laddu and this will ensure prosperity for devotees.

3) Apply a tilak of sindoor on Ganesha's forehead.

4) Offer him red flowers. This ensures joy.



5) Do not use basil in the worship of Ganeshji, Ganapati gets angry with the use of Tulsi.

6) Avoid moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi. This will lead to Mithya dosha, and a person can be wrongly implicated. If one sees the moon unknowingly, then chant the following manta: 'सिहः प्रसेनम्‌ अवधीत्‌, सिंहो जाम्बवता हतः। सुकुमारक मा रोदीस्तव ह्येष स्वमन्तकः॥'. This will remove all dosha of chandra darshan on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to please Ganapati as per your zodiac

Aries: They should offer red boondi laddus to Ganesha. This will solve all your financial problems.

Taurus: They should offer Modak to Ganesh ji and distribute it to the children because modak is very dear to Ganesh ji. With this, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Gemini: People of the Gemini zodiac should offer 11 to 21 durva to Ganesha. This will bring happiness and prosperity in the house. Blessings of knowledge and intelligence will also be received.

Cancer: Cancerians should offer barfi to Ganesh ji. With this, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Leo: Those belonging to the Leo zodiac should offer jaggery to Lord Ganesha. Even this makes Shri Ganesha very pleased.

Virgo: They should offer moong dal laddus to Ganesh ji. Soon, all your wishes will come true.

Libra: People of the Libra zodiac should offer coconut laddus to Lord Ganesha. With this, Shri Ganesha gets pleased very quickly.

Scorpio: They should offer Boondi and gram flour laddus to Ganesh ji. With this, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Sagittarius: People belonging to the Sagittarius zodiac should apply saffron tilak on Ganapati and offer saffron-containing modak and banana to Lord Ganesha for 10 days. This will fulfil all your wishes.

Capricorn: They should offer Motichoor laddus to Ganesh ji and distribute them to loved ones. Keep your mind clean and pray to Shri Ganesha so that all the wishes are fulfilled soon.

Aquarius: Aquarians should offer Boondi laddus to Ganesh ji and distribute it to the poor. This way, all the obstacles that you are facing in life, will soon be removed.

Pisces: They should offer boondi laddu to Lord Ganesha and attain his blessings.



(Disclaimer: Rosie Jastoria is an astrologer and Vastu consultant. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)