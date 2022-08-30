Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day Ganeshotsav is beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. On Monday (August 29), two days before the festival, Mumbai's iconic Ganesha of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal gave a glimpse of their famed idol for this year. The first look of the 14-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha has been unveiled, wowing devotees across the country. In 2022, the special significance lies in the fact that the festival will once again be celebrated with grandeur after two years of muted festivities, thanks to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin in the country on August 31 and will end with Ganesh pratima visarjan on September 9. The day 10 festivity is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi. People from across the country celebrate the festival with great pomp and show.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and one of the most visited Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja. Located in Central Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganesha idol at its pandal since 1934.

Meanwhile, across the country preparations are on in full swing to prepare for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Earlier, the first look of the Chinchpokli Chintamani idol of Lord Ganesh was unveiled in Mumbai amid a huge crowd. In Thane, Maharashtra, a 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being constructed in Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi.

Some are choosing to celebrate the festival in a totally eco-friendly way. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, to save the environment, an artisan is preparing Ganesh idols from sago and black pepper seeds, making them 100 per cent eco-friendly as no colour is used in it.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival.

