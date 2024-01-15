Happy Pongal 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Pongal 2024 kick-starts on January 15 and will end on January 18. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya Narayan, the Sun God, and is associated with crop harvesting. Celebrated mainly in South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Pongal is observed in the month of Thai according to the Tamil solar calendar. January 15 is also celebrated as Makar Sankranti in North India. The festival is celebrated over four days with Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, observed on consecutive days. As the festival begins, share these warm messages with your friends and family and wish them a very happy Pongal.

Pongal 2024: Wishes To Shared With Loved Ones Today

1. Happy Pongal. Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness.

2. On this special day, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the kolams on the doorstep. Happy Pongal, dear friends and family!

3. May the harvest festival bring you prosperity, happiness, and good luck in abundance. Happy Pongal!

4. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, let's pray to God Surya and seek his blessings. Wishing you and everyone a prosperous and Happy Pongal.

5. May the joy of Pongal fill your heart with happiness and love and your life with endless miracles. Happy Pongal.

6. Let the vibrant colours of Kolam bring you joy, the sweet Pongal fill your days with happiness, and the joyous sounds of celebration with blessings. Happy Pongal.

7. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2024 to you and your family.

8. May good luck enter our homes and success touch our feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

9. May the fire of Pongali burn away all negativity and light up your life with hope and positivity. Happy Pongal.

10. Let us celebrate the moments of joy with the sweetness of Pongal. I hope that the rich traditions of Pongal become your gateway to prosperity. Happy Pongal to all.