Happy Ram Navami 2024: Top 10 Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, who is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is hailed as the epitome of righteousness, virtue, and compassion. It is a significant festival for Hindus and falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born on the ninth day of the Chaitra month in the noon - the middle of the day or the Madhayhna period. Thus his birthday is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. On this auspicious day, share warm greetings with your loved ones.

Ram Navami 2024: Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

1. This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

2. As we rejoice in the glory of Lord Ram, may your life be filled with love, compassion, and divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami.

3. On this sacred occasion, may you find strength in devotion and joy in spirituality. Happy Ram Navami to you and your loved ones!

4. May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami.

5. As we celebrate Ram Navami, may your spirit soar with hope and your heart overflow with joy. Shubh Ram Navami!

6. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you and your family. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

7. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Ram Navami celebration, surrounded by the love and blessings of family and friends

8. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all endeavours. Happy Ram Navami.

9. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Ram Navami celebration, surrounded by the love and blessings of family and friends.

10. Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Ram with love, devotion, and unity. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ram Navami!