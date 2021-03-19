हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2021

Holi songs 2021: Your go-to dance playlist for a perfect colourful bash!

Holi is around the corner and the celebration cannot be completed without good music and food. Here, we bring to you some of the most popular Bollywood tracks that are perfect song-dance numbers for Holi parties. Take a look.


File photo

NEW DELHI: Holi, the festival of 'pichkaris' and colours, is around the corner and people can hardly wait to celebrate the vibrant festival. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29 which is a Monday. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

The evening before the big day of Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika. The next day is Rangwali Holi when people lovingly smear each other with bright colours and water balloons.

People who love to celebrate the festival of colour know well that Holi can never be complete without good music. We have ample Bollywood songs and tracks that can boost one's mood while cherishing Holi celebrations with family and loved ones. Here, we take a look at some peppy numbers from Bollywood that have always found their way to Holi parties:

Rang Barse (Silsila): This classic song from the 1981 movie 'Silsila' is a great way to kick-start Holi celebrations! Sung by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, it will bring back fond memories of your childhood Holi celebrations.

Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali (Mohabbatein): Sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Udbhav, Manohar Shetty and Shweta Pandit, the video features the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan. Again, this is a lovely throwback song to remember the good old days of Holi.

Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi (Waqt – The Race Against Time): This song was sung by famous singers Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan. The peppy song features Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani): A smashing hit among youngsters, this song features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It’s an upbeat number that will keep your spirits high throughout the celebrations.

Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2): This is another modern cheerful Holi anthem sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur. The colourful video features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi dancing to the beat of the catchy song.

