हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price

Petrol price to cross Rs 100 mark again? Daily revisions could hit vehicle owners next week

With the latest revision in prices, petrol is selling at Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol price to cross Rs 100 mark again? Daily revisions could hit vehicle owners next week

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel increased for days straight on March 22 and 23, after a hiatus of more than four months on fuel rates across the country. On both occasions, petrol and diesel rates were increased by 80 paise. With daily revisions coming into action again, it is expected that petrol price could soon touch the Rs 100 mark in the capital city, Delhi. 

With the latest revision in prices, petrol is selling at Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi. On the other hand, diesel is selling at 88.27 per litre in the national capital. Meanwhile, in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 111.67. Whereas, diesel is available at Rs 95.85 per litre. 

It was earlier reported that petrol and diesel in India were to witness a sharp rise after the results of polls in five states. While the results were declared on March 10, there hasn’t been much change in fuel prices. Also Read: Nothing announces Phone (1), check smartphone’s expected launch date, features

However, the restart of daily revision of fuel rates could result in a steep rise in petrol and diesel in the coming days. According to a report by JP Morgan, petrol and diesel prices are required to be hiked by Rs 9 a litre to bridge the gap created by international oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel. The report had come earlier this month, and since then, there has been a further increase in international fuel prices. Also Read: Instagram starts product tagging feature; check how it works

Petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities

City                        Petrol Price             Diesel Price 

Delhi               Rs 97.01 per litre        Rs 88.27 per litre

Mumbai          Rs 111.67 per litre        Rs 95.95 per litre

Chennai          Rs 102.91 per litre        Rs 92.99 per litre

Kolkata          Rs 106.34 per litre        Rs 91.42 per litre

Noida             Rs 96.46 per litre        Rs 87.97 per litre

Lucknow        Rs 96.88 per litre        Rs 88.41 per litre

Jaipur            Rs 108.74 per litre         Rs 92.33 per litre

Gurugram     Rs 96.7 per litre         Rs 87.91 per litre

Patna             Rs 107.24 per litre        Rs 92.39 per litre

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol pricePetrolDieselDiesel price
Next
Story

FDI inflow to India declines to $74.01 billion in 2021

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russia fires Kalibr missile at Ukraine