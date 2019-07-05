What's cheaper, what's dearer after Union Budget 2019

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech has announced a slew of items that will become costlier as well as cheaper.

The most important item that will become costlier are petrol and diesel prices –the prices of which are set to rise as more excise duty will be be levied upon them by the government. Another item to fall under costlier list is the custom duty on gold and other precious metals.

As part of road and infrastructure cess (customs), the government has decided to hike the cess on the fuel products from Rs 8 per litre to Rs 9 per litre.

I propose to increase Special Additional Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess each by one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel,” FM Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech.

The Finance Minister has also proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10 percent to 12.5 percent.

In order to provide domestic industry a level playing field, the FM said basic customs duty is being increased on items such as cashew kernels, PVC, Vinyl flooring, tiles, metal fittings, mountings for furniture, auto parts, certain kinds of synthetic rubbers, marble slabs, optical fibre cable, CCTV camera, IP camera, digital and network video recorders etc.

Also, exemptions from custom duty on certain electronic items which are now being manufactured in India are being withdrawn.

Major Items that will become cheaper

Reduction in Customs duty on inputs and raw materials

Naphtha: From 5 percent to 4 percent

Methyloxirane: From percent to percent

Ethylene dichloride: From 2 percent to Nil

Raw materials used in manufacture of Preform of Silica: From Applicable rate to Nil

Wool fibre, Wool Tops : From 5 percent to 2.5 percent

Capital goods used for manufacturing Populated PCBA, Camera module of cellular mobile phones, Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile phone, Lithium Ion Cell, Display Module, Set Top Box, compact Camera Module : From Applicable rate to Nil

Ceramic roofing tiles and ceramic flags and pavings, hearth or wall tiles etc : From percent to percent : From 10 percent to 15 percent

Stainless steel products: From 5 percent to 7.5 percent

Base metal fittings, mountings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases,

windows, blinds, hinge for auto mobiles: From 10 percent to 15 percent

Indoor and outdoor unit of split system air conditioner : From 10 percent to 20 percent

Stone crushing (cone type) plants for the construction of roads : From Nil to 7.5 percent

Charger/ power adapter of CCTV camera/ IP camera and DVR / NVR : From Nil to 15 percent

Loudspeaker: From 10 percent to 15 percent

Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and Network Video Recorder (NVR) : From 15 percent to 20 percent

CCTV camera and IP camera : From 15 percent to 20 percent

Optical Fibres, optical fibre bundles and cables : From 10 percent to 15 percent

Specified Military equipment and their parts imported by Ministry of Defence or Armed

forces : From Applicable rate to Nil

Raw material, parts or accessories for use manufacture of artificial kidneys, disposable sterilized dialyzer and micro-barrier of artificial kidney : From Applicable rate to Nil

All forms of Uranium ores and concentrates, for generation of nuclear power: From 2.5 percent to Nil