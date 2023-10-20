MEET Lt General A Arun Scholar Who Chose NDA Over IIT Madras With AIR 13

Lieutenant General A Arun, a highly decorated soldier and scholar with an impressive 39 years of commissioned service in the Indian Army, serves as a profound inspiration for countless young individuals aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces. He is not only renowned for his distinguished position in the Indian Army but also for his connection to IIT Madras.

Lt Gen A Arun's Academic Journey and the Decision to Leave IIT Madras

Lt Gen A Arun, recognized for his exceptional academic prowess and eloquent speaking abilities, once attended IIT Madras. Despite securing the 13th position in the All India Rank (AIR) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), he made the remarkable choice to forgo his spot at the prestigious technology institute.

The decision to leave IIT Madras was rooted in his deep-seated aspiration to become an army officer and serve his country while leading a life that transcended the ordinary. In numerous interviews, Lt Gen A Arun candidly shared the rationale behind his departure from IIT. He emphasized that while any other educational institution might offer employment opportunities, the Indian Army provides a unique and meaningful life, echoing the sentiment that "I left IIT Chennai and joined the National Defence Academy... Any other place, any other college, any other education may give you a job... The Army will give you a life," as expressed in a widely circulated video.

Lt Gen Arun's Academic Achievements and Recognitions

Arun, originally from Dindigul, Madurai in Tamil Nadu, was born in June 1964 and commenced his service with the 8 GRENADIERS on December 14, 1985. His educational journey includes graduation from the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, India, as well as the Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies in Canberra, Australia, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

Throughout his illustrious career, this soldier-scholar has been honored with several prestigious medals, including the Sena Medal for Gallantry, the Yudh Seva Medal for Outstanding Leadership in conflict, the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished leadership and outstanding service, and the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation on four separate occasions.

A Remarkable Career in the Indian Army

Over his 39 years in the Indian Army, Lieutenant General A Arun undertook a series of challenging roles, including the establishment and command of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, the leadership of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Handwara, and the command of a Mountain Division in North East India. He also faced serious injuries during operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, he serves as the Chief of Staff of the South Western Command, Jaipur.