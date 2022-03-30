हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyundai

Hyundai, Saudi Aramco partners to develop eco-friendly vehicles

“Hyundai Motor Group will collaborate with Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabian University to develop an advanced fuel for ultra-lean burn, spark-ignition engines to lower a vehicle’s overall carbon dioxide emissions,” Hyundai said in a statement.

Image for representation

Hyundai Motor Group, Saudi Aramco, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) jointly plan to develop an environment-friendly fuel and engine for vehicles.

The two-year joint project aims to verify by how much greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced when e-fuel is used in hybrid electric vehicles instead of conventional fuel, it said.

The two-year joint project aims to verify by how much greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced when e-fuel is used in hybrid electric vehicles instead of conventional fuel, it said.

Also read: Now travel Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75 minutes; highway to be ready by October 2022: Nitin Gadkari

"As hybrid EVs are rolled out, the real challenge now lies in making strides with optimal fuels and exceptional combustion systems. The Aramco team provides fuel design and blending know-how to improve Hyundai Motor Group engine combustion performance and the outcome could lead to the application of synthetic e-fuels," Aramco’s Chief Technology Officer Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter said in the statement.

Hyundai plans to cut its carbon emissions by 75 percent compared with 2019 levels by 2040 and targets to reach carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, in 2045, said sources.

Carbon neutrality can be achieved by either balancing carbon emissions with carbon removal or by cutting carbon emissions entirely. To achieve the aim, Hyundai plans to raise the ratio of EVs to 30 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040 in global sales from the current 1.5 percent.

(With inputs from IANS)

