LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns At BF Vijay Varma's 'Jaane Jaan' Premiere
Today's Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the tinsel town. Updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable gesture for rumoured bf Vijay Varma at 'Jaane Jaan' premiere, you'll get it all here. Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm with his all-new poster from 'Animal,' whereas 'Pushpa' fans cannot wait for another update on the Allu Arjun-Starrer.
Tollywood Trending: Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' Locks Jan 2024
Malayalam megastar Mohanlal will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ as the film has locked its release date for January 25, 2024. The film has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose earlier film 'Jallikattu' was India's official entry to the Oscars, back in 2020.
Bikini Shoot: Neha Sharma Sizzles In Blue Beachwear
'Crook' actor Neha Sharma often makes heads turn with her bold outfit choices and gym looks. She is seen with her sister Aisha Sharma while posing for the paps quite often but this time, her bikini look has taken over the internet. Neha has dropped a new post where she can be seen flaunting her curves while donning a blue bikini set and it has sent fans into a frenzy.
'Jaane Jaan' Screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan's Chai Pe Charcha- Watch
Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan can be seen having an intense discussion while they sip their teas at Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' screening. Tamannaah stunned in a strappy denim dress whereas Varun looked uber-cool in a black and white digital print shirt.
'Jaane Jaan' Screening: Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber-Cool
Kartik sported an all-black look as he arrived to attend the screening of Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan.' Pictures and videos of the actor from last night are now going viral on social media.
'Jaane Jaan' Premiere: Esha Gupta Sizzles In Black Bodycon Dress
Esha Gupta, the stunner of Bollywood industry turned heads at the premiere of Kareena Kapoor Khan's digital debut 'Jaane Jaan.' The actress looked her gorgeous self in a black bodycon dress and fans are drooling over her look.
Trending: Nora Fatehi Looks Ravishing At 'Jaane Jaan' Premiere
Nora Fatehi attended the premiere of Kareena Kapoor Khan's digital debut 'Jaane Jaan' in Mumbai last night. The actress stunned in a beige dress that she paired with a black sling bag. She kept her locks loose and completed her look with minimal makeup. Nora posed for the shutterbugs at 'Jaane Jaan' premiere.
Festive Season: Kangana Ranaut Shares Cryptic Post
Actor Kangana Ranaut has not been keeping well for quite some time. On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and opened up about her health, revealing she battled several diseases within a year. "I had Dengue, Covid, Delta, Covid - Omicron, and Covid + Swine flu everything within the last twelve months. I have been perpetually ill. Kehne ka matlab ye hai ki sab sometimes low and down feel karte hain, weak and hopeless bhi, ji ha Batmab type log bhi (It means everyone has such moments sometimes when they feel low and down, weak and hopeless. Even people who are like Batman) (smile face emoticon)," she wrote.
Bollywood Buzz: Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns At 'Jaane Jaan' Premiere
The premiere of the Sujoy Ghosh directorial 'Jaane Jaan' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat was held in Mumbai last night and many celebrities attended it. Vijay Varma, known for his eclectic style choices, looked handsome in a printed, metallic suit, while his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia turned cheerleader for him and looked gorgeous as always in a strappy tea-length denim dress. The couple posed at the premiere for the shutterbugs with wide smiles.