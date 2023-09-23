LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His 'Girls' Deepika And Nayanthara
Today's Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the tinsel town. Updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK sessions, you'll get it all here.
On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty performed Ganpati visarjan with her family with love and laughter. Also, today people are celebrating Radha Ashtami in India.
Agent: Akhil Akkineni's Action Spy Thriller To Stream On OTT From THIS Date
After the theatrical release, Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer action-packed spy-thriller ‘Agent’ is all set for its OTT journey. Taking to Instagram, Sony Liv shared a video and captioned it, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept. #SonyLIV #AgentOnSonyLIV #Agent.”
'Sultan Of Delhi': Tahir Raj Bhasin-Starrer Intriguing Trailer Dropped
Makers of the upcoming drama ‘Sultan of Delhi’ starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anjumm Shharma launched the trailer on Friday. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of the series and captioned it, “Har cheez ki ek keemat hoti hai- Phir wo zinda rehne ki ho, ya Sultan banne ki. All episodes of #HotstarSpecials #SultanOfDelhi streaming from 13th October. #SultanOfDelhiOnHotstar.”
Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by ace director, Milan Luthria. The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters.
Viral: Shahid Kapoor's Hairstyle Reminds Fans Of 'Haider'
Remember Shahid Kapoor’s short hair look in director Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-acclaimed film ‘Haider’? Well if not, then Shahid’s latest post on Instagram will surely remind you of his ‘Haider’ days. Taking to Instagram, on Friday the ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared a string of pictures from his latest photo shoot which he captioned, “Hi there.”
In the pics, Shahid could be seen in his new short hair look. He donned a brown suit paired with light blue shirt. Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. His wife Mira Kapoor commented, “Hot,” followed by a fire emoticon. A user wrote, “This hairstyle reminds me of haider.” “Haider is back ..???,” a user wrote.
Trending: Shah Rukh Khan Says Its 'Always A Pleasure' Working With Deepika
Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working once again with Deepika Padukone in the action thriller film ‘Jawan’ on Friday. Apart from ‘Jawan’, SRK and Deepika have previously worked together in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Pathaan’. They were also seen together in ‘Billu’ and ‘Zero’ in which Deepika had a memorable cameo.
It’s always a pleasure and happiness working with her. https://t.co/zdb8pC2VNx
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023
SRK on Friday conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions. During the session, a user asked him, “How was it being on set with Deepika for the 7th time?" SRK responded, “It’s always a pleasure and happiness working with her.”
Bollywood Buzz: SRK Lauds Nayanthara's Character In 'Jawan'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hailed Nayanthara’s character Narmada as a single mom in the film ‘Jawan’ and admitted that she 'couldn't find more screen time but was wonderful. On Friday evening, SRK surprised fans by conducting an interactive session "AskSRK" on X. During the session, one of the fans lauded Nayanthara representing the storyline of a single mom in the movie. The tweet read, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.”
I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan https://t.co/QStZVAOMxC
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023
King Khan responded to this and said, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”