Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Der Klassiker In India Online And On Tv And Laptop

The 2023–24 Bundesliga season is underway, and the first Der Klassiker of the season is quickly approaching. Even though the season is still young, Harry Kane's performance has garnered a lot of attention. He has transitioned from playing top division football in England to the Bundesliga with ease. The England captain has been a revelation for Bayern Munich, who are the reigning champions, with 12 goals and five assists thus far.

Both sides are unbeaten thus far, and the German Titans' matchup will determine how the rest of the season plays out. Last season, Bayern Munich's matchday title defence went all the way to the wire. (Bundesliga 2023: Harry Kane All Set To Fire In The First Der Klassiker Of The Season)

Recently, the England captain brought the Allianz Arena to its feet with a sensational effort from within his own half in Bayern's 8-0 Bundesliga win against Darmstadt. He took a glimpse after collecting the ball in the center circle and chipped the ball over the keeper's head into the back of the net, closely duplicating Beckham's strike.

Checkout livestreaming details for Der Klassiker here:

what a long goal Harry kane... pic.twitter.com/7L92fQBNXb October 31, 2023

Where to watch the Bundesliga – Der Klassiker in India?

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What time would Football Extraaa be broadcast in India?

Football Extraaa for Der Klassiker will have a pre, mid and post-show that will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD from 10:00 PM onwards on November 4, 2023.

Which TV channel will telecast the Bundesliga – Der Klassiker in India?

The much-revered encounter will kick off at 11:00 PM on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

Where can I watch Bundesliga – Der Klassiker online in India?

Bundesliga – Der Klassiker- Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich can be streamed live with Hindi and English commentary on the Sony LIV app or at www.sonyliv.com in India.