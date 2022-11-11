topStoriesenglish
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Lionel Messi's Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Check all details HERE

Lionel Messi's Argentina have annnounced their squad for the major tournament set to begin on November 20 in Qatar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Emiliano Martinez, Rulli, Armani;

Molina, Montiel, Romero, Pezzella, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nico Tagliafico, Acuña, Foyth;

Paredes, De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Mac Allister, Papu Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios;

Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julián Álvarez, Di María, Dybala, Nico González, Joaquín Correa.

