Lionel Messi's Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Check all details HERE
Lionel Messi's Argentina have annnounced their squad for the major tournament set to begin on November 20 in Qatar.
Trending Photos
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Lionel Messi's Argentina have annnounced their squad for the major tournament set to begin on November 20 in Qatar.
Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Emiliano Martinez, Rulli, Armani;
Molina, Montiel, Romero, Pezzella, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nico Tagliafico, Acuña, Foyth;
Paredes, De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Mac Allister, Papu Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios;
Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julián Álvarez, Di María, Dybala, Nico González, Joaquín Correa.
Leo Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala, Julian Alvarez lead the Argentina squad for the #FIFAWorldCup. Time is now! pic.twitter.com/oqiIpualCU — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) November 11, 2022
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion