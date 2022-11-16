WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares STUNNING Christmas prep video ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez updated her Instagram feed with a stunning green figure-hugging dress to show her Christmas decorations. While Ronaldo is getting criticized over the recent controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Georgina posted the video of herself showing off a beautiful Christmas tree with a caption saying, "The decorations are up and we’re ready for Christmas. We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit." (Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Check HERE)

Checkout the video here...

Coming to Ronaldo, the 37-year-old is currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he is set to play the fifth World Cup for Portugal. Talking about his second stint with Manchester United, it may come to an end very soon as his recent interview has caused a massive debate on social media following his comments for the club, manager and owners.