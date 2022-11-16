topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares STUNNING Christmas prep video ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Checkout Georgina's latest update on Instagram where she is showing off her Christmas decorations

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares STUNNING Christmas prep video ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez updated her Instagram feed with a stunning green figure-hugging dress to show her Christmas decorations. While Ronaldo is getting criticized over the recent controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Georgina posted the video of herself showing off a beautiful Christmas tree with a caption saying, "The decorations are up and we’re ready for Christmas. We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit." (Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Check HERE)

Checkout the video here...

Coming to Ronaldo, the 37-year-old is currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he is set to play the fifth World Cup for Portugal. Talking about his second stint with Manchester United, it may come to an end very soon as his recent interview has caused a massive debate on social media following his comments for the club, manager and owners. 

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezFIFA World Cup QatarRonaldo gfRonaldo wifeRonaldo agePortugal squad for world cup

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final