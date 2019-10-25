We have invitation from both BJP, Congress to form govt, claims Haryana JJP chief Nishan Singh

NEW DELHI: Amid hectic closed-door parleys by the BJP for government in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has said that the party has invitations from both BJP and Congress to form the government as both parties lack a majority in the 90-seat state assembly.

The claim was made by Haryana JJP president Sardar Nishant Singh.

"We have invitations from both sides. We will take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting," Singh said.

Sardar Nishant Singh, Haryana JJP president: We have invitation from both the sides. We'll take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting

Meanwhile, the newly-elected members of the Jannayak Janata Party elected Dushyant Chautala as their leader during a meeting of the party's national executive on Friday.

Chaudhary Ishwar Singh was elected deputy leader and Amarjeet chief whip of the party.

The JJP, which wrested 10 seats in Haryana, has emerged as a kingmaker and is being approached by both the BJP and Congress for its support in government formation in Haryana.

The ruling BJP finished with 40 seats, much less than its projected target of 75 seats and seven short of its 2014 tally. The BJP now needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.

In a related development, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Friday claimed that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own.

"Independent candidates have come to BJP`s side. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions," he said.

BJP`s Haryana in-charge Anil Jain also reiterated that the party will again form government in the state.

"With the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party," he said.

As of now, at least seven independent MLAs have pledged support to BJP in Haryana.

The seven independent MLAs, who now hold the key to power are - Randhir Golan (Pundri MLA), Balraj Kundu (Meham), Ranjit Singh (Rania), Rakesh Daulatabad (Badshahpur), Gopal Kanda (Sirsa), Somvir Sangwan (Dadri) and Dharmpal (Gonder).

Five of them had met BJP working president JP Nadda and Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain late on Thursday and pledged support to the saffron party.

Somvir Sangwan (Dadri) and Dharmpal (Gonder) both are due to meet JP Nada and Anil Jain at the BJP head office in Delhi this afternoon.

Interestingly, Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency had met JP Nadda at his residence.