7 Ways To Protect Your Child From Pneumonia This Winter

Pneumonia can be a quite serious, especially for the kids in the winters. It's really important to recognise the symptoms of pneumonia and treat them properply and quickly. Some common signs of pneumonia are a cough, a high fever, difficulty or fast breathing, chest pain, feeling weak, lips or nails that look blue, not wanting to eat, and feeling really tired. If your child has any of these symptoms, don’t wait—consult the doctor soon.

Here are some easy tips to keep your child safe:

1. Keep them warm:

Make sure they are dressed in warm clothing, including hats, ear coverings, and warm socks.

2. Allow the sunlight:

Open your curtains and let some sunlight in, as it gives vitamin D, which helps the immune system.

3. Use a humidifier:

If the air feels dry, a humidifier can help add some moisture to the room.

4. Offer a healthy diet:

Serve them nutritious foods like green veggies, seasonal fruits, and warm soups.

5. Try natural remedies:

A mix of honey and ginger can soothe a sore throat and cough. Tulsi leaves and milk with turmeric can help their immunity.

6. Steaming:

Steaming can clear their airways, which may prevent colds and coughs.

7. Avoid cold foods:

It’s best not to give them ice cream or cold drinks.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)