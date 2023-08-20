Anti-Ageing: Here’s How Ayurveda Offers Effective Practices For Vitality

Life expectancy has increased by three decades since the mid-twentieth century. By 2030, one in five of the world population will be over 65 years old but longevity and old age are often accompanied by a variety of health challenges. Modern medicine has made a great deal of progress in aiding the ease of the ageing process but in order to lead a productive and natural health span, ayurveda has proven to play a very vital role in achieving healthy ageing and vitality.

Ayurveda, one of the world's most authoritative holistic medicinal institutions offers very effective practices and therapies for healthy aging whilst focusing on holistic health involving physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Specially designed and curated treatments at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences focus on prevention, building resilience and an anti-aging regimen to maintain and enhance vitality.

Dr Jouhar, Ayurveda Doctor at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences said: Ayurveda with its origins in Ancient India, is often translated as the Science of Longevity. It works on the premise that the body is composed of three doshas or energies that need to be in synchronicity. What distinguishes Ayurveda from other medical disciplines is that it focuses on detoxifying, strengthening, and balancing the body and mind. Rasayana Chikitsa, at CGH Earth Ayurveda Centres is a holistic treatment for cleansing, rejuvenation and regeneration of all cells and tissues enhancing an individual’s energy. immunity, and intellect.

In Ayurveda, the concept of anti-aging is described as rasayana, which aims at maintaining excellent physical and mental health through a combination of a nourishing diet, herbal medicine, yoga, meditation, and spiritual practices. Rasayana Chikitsa, a two-week program at CGH Earth Ayurveda centres, involves a cleansing routine to eliminate toxins followed by rejuvenation treatments. Depending on the medical condition and Doshas, the Vaidya will determine the course of cleansing processes. Diet and nutrition are also integral to the treatment and aid with building overall immunity and strength.

Yoga and meditation are used to complement the entire healing process. A very effective technique of meditation used in the treatment is a special candlelight meditation done in a group around a burning candle where everyone gazes at the flame for several minutes as long as possible and prays together. This helps in gaining clarity, peace, and immense positivity.

Another significant element of the CGH Earth Ayurvedic treatments is the practice of Satsang which involves listening to or reading the scriptures, reflecting on them, absorbing their meaning, understanding, and discussing the meaning of certain words and integrating their values into one’s daily life. This adds the necessary uplifting edge to the whole recovery process by enhancing positive energy.

Rasayana Chikitsa, a very thoughtfully curated program is only available at CGH Earth Wellness Ayurveda centres in Kerala. Kalari Kovilakom, a 200-year-old palace, is where history meets natural tranquility and Kalari Rasayana is spread over 8 acres of coconut grove land. These stunning living spaces complement the healing process with their nurturing and warm environment and an unobtrusive, quiet adherence to discipline.

So, delay the effects of ageing by committing to holistic health.