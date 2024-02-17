Bittersweet Impact: How Excessive Sweet Treats Are Souring Your Kidney Health? Check Expert Advice

Sweet treats abound in today's world, tempting our taste buds with their irresistible sweetness. However, the indulgence in these sugary delights often comes with overlooked consequences, especially for our kidney health.

Our kidneys are essential for keeping us healthy. They work hard to filter waste from our blood, control blood pressure, and maintain the right balance of minerals in our bodies. But when we eat too many sugary treats, it can throw off this delicate balance.

According to Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO at Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, "When we indulge in sugary foods and drinks, our blood sugar levels spike. To handle this, our pancreas releases insulin to help our cells absorb the sugar for energy. But over time, too much sugar can lead to insulin resistance, where our cells stop responding properly to insulin. This keeps our blood sugar levels high, which can strain our kidneys and harm our overall health."

Impact of Sugar on Overall Health

- Higher HgbA1C levels indicate greater sugar-related damage, including to the kidneys.

- Uncontrolled diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys and destroy their filters.

- This impairs kidney function, leading to water and salt retention and buildup of waste materials in the blood.

- Eating too much sugar is linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome, increasing the risk of kidney disease.

- Obesity can strain the kidneys, leading to issues like kidney stones and chronic kidney disease.

- Excessive salt intake can raise blood pressure, increasing stress on the kidneys and the risk of kidney and heart disease.

Tips To Keep Your Kidneys Heathy

So, what can we do to keep our kidneys healthy when we really like sweet stuff? Dr Sujit Chatterjee shares health tips:

First, we need to know how much sugar is too much and how it affects our kidneys. This helps us make smart choices about what we eat. Instead of always going for sugary snacks, we can pick healthier options like fresh fruit, nuts, or yogurt.

Second, we should try not to overdo it with sweet treats. It's okay to enjoy them sometimes, but we need to balance them out with other healthy foods. Cutting back on sugary drinks, processed foods, and desserts can really help protect our kidneys.

And don't forget to drink enough water! Staying hydrated is super important for kidney health. Aim to drink at least eight glasses a day, and try to avoid too many sugary drinks that can make you dehydrated.