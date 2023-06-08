Brain Tumour In Children: Expert Explains Symptoms, Do’s And Dont’s

Brain tumors in children are abnormal growths of cells in the brain that occur in kids at in early age. This type of brain tumour can be either benign or malignant. Common types of brain tumours in children include medulloblastoma, glioma, ependymoma, and astrocytoma. However, symptoms may vary based on the tumour's location and size and can include headaches, vomiting, seizures, changes in behavior, developmental delays, and difficulties with coordination.

Dr Anil Kumar Kansal, Senior Director and HOD - Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains signs, and treatments along with do’s and don'ts to follow during the treatment.

Symptoms Of Brain Tumors In Children

Dr Kansal shares that symptoms of brain tumours in children include:

• Headache

• Vomiting

• Fits

• Blur or double vision, and even vision loss

• Decreased sensation in the limbs on one side

• Feeling irritated or losing interest in day-to-day things

• Feeling extremely sleepy for no reason

• Personality or behavioral changes

• Problem with balancing and walking

• Change in speech

“These symptoms can also occur due to some other reason and can cause confusion and in most cases, they are overlooked. Thus, if your child has these symptoms one should consult a neurosurgeon on an early basis to detect tumours in the early stage only,” Dr Kansal said.

“Brain Tumors are the most common type of tumor that develops in children of any age group,” he further said.

Brain Tumour In Children: Treatment

Dr Kansal explains tumours are treated mostly via surgery, and if they are cancerous in nature chemotherapy and radiation therapy are required. Most of the Brain tumours are completely cured following this standard treatment protocol. The duration and intensity of treatment can vary greatly depending on the individual case. Some factors that can affect the healing time include the response to treatment, the presence of any complications, and the need for additional therapies.

“Recovery from Brain Tumor can be a gradual process, and it may take weeks to months for a child to fully heal. During this time, the child may experience a range of physical and emotional changes, including fatigue, changes in appetite, hair loss (if undergoing chemotherapy), and cognitive or neurological changes. Rehabilitation therapies, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, may also be recommended to help the child regain their strength, coordination, and cognitive,” Dr Kansal said.

“Thus, it is essential to work closely with your doctor to develop an individualized treatment plan and monitor the child’s progress throughout the treatment journey,” he further said.

Brain Tumour In Children: Do's And Don'ts

Dr Kansal shares Dos and Don’ts to be followed during Brain Tumour treatment in children:

Do's

• Follow the treatment plan, take prescribed medications on time, be regular with appointments, and follow recommended lifestyle changes.

• Communicate openly with the medical team and maintain open and honest communication with the doctor. Share your concerns, questions, or changes in the child's condition. This will help the healthcare providers make informed decisions and provide appropriate support.

• Going through brain tumor treatment can be emotionally challenging for children. Offer love, understanding, and reassurance. Thus, provide emotional support to the child and encourage open conversations and provide a supportive environment to help them cope with their emotions.

• Encourage your child to have a healthy lifestyle by encouraging a balanced diet, regular exercise (if permitted by the doctor), and taking adequate rest. The child needs to maintain good overall health during the treatment.

• Seek support and reach out to support groups or organizations that specialize in pediatric brain tumor treatment. These resources can provide valuable information, emotional support, and guidance for both the child and the family.

Don'ts

• Don’t ignore any symptoms and side effects that the child may experience during treatment like hair loss, fatigue, or nausea. Report them to the medical team promptly. Timely intervention can help manage any complications or treatment-related issues.

• Don't make treatment decisions without any medical advice. It's important to have professional guidance to ensure the best course of action for the child's specific condition

• Don't isolate the child, instead encourage social interaction and support the child's social connections as much as possible. Isolation can have a negative impact on their emotional well-being.

• Do not expose the child to environments that may increase the risk of infection, especially during periods of low immunity.

• Don't neglect self-care and teach your child to prioritize self-care, get support when needed, and seek respite to prevent burnout.

• Don't hesitate to seek a second opinion if necessary, as it can add another perspective, can provide valuable insights, and can help to make informed decisions about the child's treatment.