Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Cervical Health And Its Role In Preventing Preterm Births - Expert Explains

January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to educating and raising awareness about cervical cancer prevention. The month encourages women to prioritize their health by scheduling screenings and vaccinations. Early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month serves as a crucial reminder for women to take proactive steps toward their well-being, ultimately contributing to the reduction of cervical cancer cases globally.

Cervical health plays a crucial role in preventing preterm births, a significant concern in maternal and child health. By acting as a physical and immunological barrier, the cervix stops microbes from getting from the vagina into the amniotic sac.

Dr Lena Gupta, Senior Consultant -Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rosewalk Healthcare explains how certain conditions or complications related to cervical health can increase the risk of preterm birth, defined as delivering before 37 weeks of gestation.

Role of Cervical Health on Preventing Preterm Births:

Cervix Functionality: Cervix, a narrow passage between the uterus and the vagina remains closed during pregnancy which provides structural support to the developing fetus. It acts as a barrier to keep the fetus in the uterus until it is fully developed. The cervix has been associated with a shorter cervical length during pregnancy. With a routine ultrasound, doctors can identify women who are more likely to experience preterm labor.

Cervical Insufficiency: When the cervix opens early, cervical insufficiency can result in preterm birth. Previous cervical trauma, surgical procedures, or cervix-related congenital problems can all contribute to this condition. For women at risk of premature birth due to cervical insufficiency, a procedure known as cervical cerclage can be performed. This involves stitching the cervix closed to reinforce it and reduce the risk of preterm labor.

Infection and Cervical Health: The risk of preterm birth can be raised by infections that affect the cervix, such as bacterial vaginosis or STDs like gonorrhea or chlamydia. These infections can weaken the cervix and induce inflammation which leads to early labor.

Lifestyle Aspects and Cervical Health: Leading a healthy lifestyle includes eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, quitting smoking, and having safe sexual relations is beneficial to cervical health. Avoid smoking as it increases the risk of preterm birth and cervical insufficiency.

Treatment and Supportive Interventions: To support cervical health and lower the risk of preterm birth, doctors may advise progesterone therapy, bed rest, or other interventions based on the specifics of each patient.

To maintain optimal cervical health, it is crucial to reduce the risk of preterm births. Regular screenings, early intervention for identified issues, addressing risk factors, and promoting overall well-being during pregnancy play pivotal roles in protecting both moms-to-be and infant's health. Promoting widespread knowledge about the vaccine is important and women should be encouraged to take the vaccine on time as we can safeguard cervical health.

By emphasizing the importance of cervical health in prenatal care, one can strive to reduce the incidence of preterm births and improve outcomes for mothers and their babies.