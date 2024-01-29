Diabetes In Children: 7 Warning Signs That Parents Should Be Aware Of

Type 2 Diabetes, traditionally associated with adults, is now making its presence felt among children and adolescents due to shifting lifestyles and a surge in childhood obesity rates. Understanding the warning signs and risk factors is crucial for parents to safeguard their children's health.

Dr Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant- Adult & Paediatric Endocrinologist says, "Several factors contribute to the emergence of Type 2 Diabetes in the younger demographic. Obesity takes the lead among these risk factors, closely followed by genetic susceptibility, a history of gestational diabetes in the mother, low birth weight, and polycystic ovary disease. Given these factors, it becomes imperative for parents to be vigilant, particularly if their child falls into the overweight or obese category."

According to Dr Vahid, "Approximately 40 percent of children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes exhibit no noticeable symptoms. This underscores the significance of proactive screening for this condition, especially among those with identifiable risk factors."

Essential Signs of Type 2 Diabetes in Children Parents Should Be Aware of

1. Acanthosis Nigricans, a dark discoloration in areas like the armpits, neck, or groin, serves as a key indicator of insulin resistance.

2. Recognizing this sign early on is pivotal for identifying potential issues and addressing them promptly.

3. Diabetes screening is recommended ideally at puberty or over 10 years of age, whichever comes earlier.

4. For children who are obese or display signs of insulin resistance, screening should commence even before reaching the age of 10.

5. Early detection not only facilitates timely intervention but also contributes to more effective management of the condition.

6. Collaboration between parents and healthcare professionals is essential to assess a child's risk factors and develop a proactive screening plan.

7. Regular check-ups and open communication about lifestyle habits play a significant role in early detection and prevention of Type 2 Diabetes in children.

In conclusion, as the landscape of health concerns in children evolves, so must our awareness and approach. Recognizing the warning signs of Type 2 Diabetes in children is an essential step for parents to ensure the well-being of their loved ones. By staying informed, actively participating in screenings, and fostering healthy lifestyle choices, parents can play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of this condition on the younger generation.