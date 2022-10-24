Diwali 2022: Tips to keep stress at bay during the festive season

Diwali 2022 Health: Diwali is finally here and the past few days have been all about cleaning, cooking, decorating and shopping. The stress keeps mounting and your health gets hampered because you cannot delay the work and you have to keep going. Juggling everything together needs a lot of planning and thus the women of the house do most of it. Women undergo huge stress as they hardly have the time and the energy to stop and enjoy the moment.

This festive season begins with Navratri and will conclude with Chhath puja- an entire month of festivities that cannot be easy for anyone to pull off. With the season's biggest festival Diwali the work gets even more intense. Here are some TIPS to stay stress-free this Diwali so even the women of the house can enjoy the festival.

1. Keep it real

Slow down to relieve yourself of any mental pressure that mounts up so that you can foster the capability to complete tasks effectively. The duties can be finished more successfully by taking each step one at a time.

2. Show some kindness

In order to avoid feeling down and exhausted, it's necessary to treat one's mental health with kindness and that requires showing yourself the same love and care that you show your family members.

3. Practice mindfulness

To manage stress and mood swings, mindfulness is crucial. You might indeed stay grounded and be in the present moment by practising mindfulness.

4. Focus on your breath

Take a few deep breaths to calm your nervous system and show yourself some compassion. Long, deep breaths can help you connect to your greatest flow and performance and help you feel more anchored in your body.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Diwali 2022 food guide - Control blood sugar and weight with THESE sweets and snacks

Manage stress and health to keep all the tension at bay in order to enjoy the festival of lights with full cheer and enthusiasm. Wishing you a Happy and stress-free Diwali.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and doe snot substitute an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)