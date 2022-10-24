NewsHealth
HEALTH

Diwali 2022: What happens after bursting crackers post-Diwali?

Diwali celebrations are said to be incomplete without bursting crackers but is it so? With pollution on the rise. The AQI is already declining, let's find out its effects.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Diwali 2022: What happens after bursting crackers post-Diwali?

Diwali 2022 Effect: As Delhiites gear up for Diwali celebrations, they may also have to face the brunt of poor air quality. The general populace was really excited to finally celebrate Diwali after two years. Everyone had been awaiting celebrating Diwali in the traditional manner since COVID-19, but Pollution was also waiting. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 259 on 23rd October 2022 which is said to only get worse.

What happens if this post-Diwali Pollution continues?

1. Long-term effects

The main cause of breathing issues today is air pollution. Cardiovascular problems, pulmonary insufficiency, and chronic asthma can all be brought on by prolonged exposure to this air. It is advised that pregnant women avoid strenuous exertion in such air quality because a high intake of this air could result in complications.

2. Environmental Effects

Earth's temperature is rising because of air pollution. All of the icebergs and glaciers in the polar areas are melting as a result of the rising temperature. Every year, 1.2 trillion tonnes of ice melt, converting into water that ends up in our oceans. These long-term consequences of firework air pollution can trigger a serious climate crisis.

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Diwali 2022 health issues- 5 Common health problems that occur during the festive season

We must all unite and make a commitment to stop contributing to increased pollution. Delhi is wrapped in a dense smog cloud every year, but this doesn't have to remain a tradition. Let's celebrate Diwali and abstain from polluting the environment.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)

Live Tv

HealthPost diwali pollution; Air quality worsensHealth effects of pollutionEnvironmental effects

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022