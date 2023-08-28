Child care may be quite challenging, particularly during rainy seasons. The monsoon season is here, and newborns need extra care and attention at this time. The wet air during the season encourages bacterial and fungal development within the home.

Due to their low immunity, new newborns are more susceptible to sickness at this period. Regarding their children's health, parents need to exercise extra caution.

According to Dr D Srikanth, Sr. Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad talks about the simple and effective monsoon immunity guide for newborns.



Dr Srikanth says, "Monsson is the season of Regeneration, rejuvenation, rejoicing and revelling in the respite from the scorching son. Yet it brings pain, illness and discomfort to our babies. Contaminated food and water can lead to infections such as diarrhoea and typhoid."

Monsoon Immunity Guide For Newborn

Prevention is always better than cure. Dr Srikanth shares that as parents if we follow a few useful tips, our children suffer less and remain healthy.

1) Care at Home

Ensure proper ventilation in the room to maintain fresh air circulation

Keep your house dry and clean

Regularly clean and disinfect the floors

Change or wash curtains and bed sheets frequently

Wash feeding bottles

Don't let your baby sleep under a fan or near the AC with wet hair.

2) Care of baby

Give your baby a lukewarm bath, ensure that their skin is dried after each bath

Choose appropriate clothing and dress them in full sleeves

Regularly disinfect toys and other items they come into contact with

Avoid exposing your baby to crowded places or individuals with respiratory infections

Cut your baby's nails regularly

3) Nutrition and hydration

Promote breastfeeding as breast milk provides essential antibodies and probiotics that boost immunity

Avoid outside food and water

Offer plenty of fluids to keep hydrated

Always use boiled water

Always wash hands before feeding the baby

4) Preventing vector-borne diseases

Using mosquito nets and repellants

Putting wire mesh on windows, keep windows and doors closed in the evening

Avoid stagnant water and cover all water bodies in and around your home

Garbage disposal should be done properly

5) Vaccines

Vaccines boost the immune system and protect your children from diseases. Follow the vaccination schedule.

"By following these tips and guidelines you can create a safe and hygienic environment for your babies. Always seek medical help if you notice concerning symptoms," concludes Dr Srikant.