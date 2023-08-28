Essential Baby Care Tips: Guide To Protecting Your Baby's Skin During Rainy Weather
While monsoons offer pleasant weather, the kind of illnesses they encourage may cause havoc. If you have a newborn infant at home, you need to take extra precautions, here are some tips.
Trending Photos
Child care may be quite challenging, particularly during rainy seasons. The monsoon season is here, and newborns need extra care and attention at this time. The wet air during the season encourages bacterial and fungal development within the home.
Due to their low immunity, new newborns are more susceptible to sickness at this period. Regarding their children's health, parents need to exercise extra caution.
According to Dr D Srikanth, Sr. Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad talks about the simple and effective monsoon immunity guide for newborns.
Dr Srikanth says, "Monsson is the season of Regeneration, rejuvenation, rejoicing and revelling in the respite from the scorching son. Yet it brings pain, illness and discomfort to our babies. Contaminated food and water can lead to infections such as diarrhoea and typhoid."
"Monsoon is the season of regeneration, rejuvenation, rejoicing and revelling in the respite from the scorching son. Yet it brings pain, illness and discomfort to our babies. Contaminated food and water can lead to infections such as diarrhoea and typhoid," he mentions further.
Monsoon Immunity Guide For Newborn
Prevention is always better than cure. Dr Srikanth shares that as parents if we follow a few useful tips, our children suffer less and remain healthy.
1) Care at Home
- Ensure proper ventilation in the room to maintain fresh air circulation
- Keep your house dry and clean
- Regularly clean and disinfect the floors
- Change or wash curtains and bed sheets frequently
- Wash feeding bottles
- Don't let your baby sleep under a fan or near the AC with wet hair.
2) Care of baby
- Give your baby a lukewarm bath, ensure that their skin is dried after each bath
- Choose appropriate clothing and dress them in full sleeves
- Regularly disinfect toys and other items they come into contact with
- Avoid exposing your baby to crowded places or individuals with respiratory infections
- Cut your baby's nails regularly
3) Nutrition and hydration
- Promote breastfeeding as breast milk provides essential antibodies and probiotics that boost immunity
- Avoid outside food and water
- Offer plenty of fluids to keep hydrated
- Always use boiled water
- Always wash hands before feeding the baby
4) Preventing vector-borne diseases
- Using mosquito nets and repellants
- Putting wire mesh on windows, keep windows and doors closed in the evening
- Avoid stagnant water and cover all water bodies in and around your home
- Garbage disposal should be done properly
5) Vaccines
Vaccines boost the immune system and protect your children from diseases. Follow the vaccination schedule.
"By following these tips and guidelines you can create a safe and hygienic environment for your babies. Always seek medical help if you notice concerning symptoms," concludes Dr Srikant.
Live Tv