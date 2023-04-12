Exclusive: 12 Things You Can Do For Sound Mental Health - Everyday Tips To Follow

Mental Health issues have been growing worldwide, and the Covid-19 pandemic simply accelerated the mental health crisis. From depression and anxiety to schizophrenia and neuro-psychiatric disorders, mental health problems include a host of ailments. The World Health Organization points out, "Mental health is an integral part of health; it is more than the absence of mental illnesses. It is the foundation for the well-being and effective functioning of individuals. It includes mental well-being, prevention of mental disorders, treatment, and rehabilitation."

Everyday Tips To Maintain Your Mental Health

Several everyday practices are important to ensure sound mental health. Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, shares some important tips to maintain mental health. Let's check them out:

1. Schedule an activity for the first half hour in the morning. The sense of accomplishment that you get when you finish the first activity of the day - such as jogging or even a simple task like making tea - will help you greatly in setting a positive tone/mood for the day.

2. Make breakfast the most important meal of the day. If you can get the family to have breakfast together and discuss their schedules, it will help in giving you a sense of shared purpose and motivation to get through the day.

3. Have a flexible schedule allowing for the dynamic ebbs and flows of the day. Focus on the tasks requiring completion rather than micromanaging the time if possible.

4. Prioritise tasks and delegate responsibilities where possible, otherwise, enlist the right help where required. Remember you are not alone.

5. Practice listening actively. It is a habit that not only helps you avoid miscommunication but also enables you to be understood and build lifelong friendships.

6. Restrict the intake of coffee and tea. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and any illicit drugs.

7. Practicing good sleep hygiene as it is a wonderful way of resetting at the end of the day.

8. Practice at least one of the relaxation techniques, be it mindfulness or yoga, during the start and at the end of the workday. It goes a long way in maintaining a work-life balance.

9. Practice at least four hours of digital detox in a week and use the time to reconnect with the people who matter in your life, be it family or friends. Also, ensure that screens are off at bedtime or at least the notification.

10. Take a short break if needed from time to time. It helps gain perspective and has a rejuvenating effect too.

11. If feeling pressured, fatigued, or burdened, remember to unmute yourself and talk to friends, family, confidants, and mental health professionals if need all would be happy to help.

12. Prepare a playlist of songs that make you happy and get you to smile. Listen to it only in times of crisis as you may find it beneficial in calming you down and allowing you to carry on.