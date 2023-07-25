Exclusive: How Shift Work Affect Women's Chances Of Pregnancy And Steps To Boost Fertility - Expert Speaks

With women taking centre stage and making their mark in almost every profession, it also means more and more of them are working long hours and even in shifts. Many researches have shown that working in shifts can impact fertility. Dr Lavanya R, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF fertility, Whitefield, Bangalore, shares, "Irregular work hours can indeed make it more challenging to maintain a consistent routine, which can affect fertility. However, there are steps that women working irregular hours can take to reduce the potential impact on their fertility." Dr Lavanya R spoke to Zee News Digital on how shift work impacts fertility in women and steps that one can take.

Q: Does working in shifts affect women’s fertility?

Dr Lavanya: Working in shifts can potentially affect women's fertility, although the extent of the impact varies depending on various factors such as the nature of the work, duration, and frequency of shifts, and individual differences. There is some evidence suggesting that irregular work schedules, particularly night shifts, may disrupt the body's natural circadian rhythm, which has an impact on hormonal balance and menstrual regularity.



cre Trending Stories

Q. What suggestions will you give to women who work irregular hours?

Dr Lavanya: Women working irregular hours can take the following steps to mitigate the potential impact on their fertility:

• Establish a routine: Although your work hours may vary, try to establish a consistent routine for other aspects of your life. Set fixed times for meals, exercise, relaxation, and sleep whenever possible. Creating a routine can help regulate your body's internal clock and promote overall well-being.

• Prioritize sleep: Adequate and quality sleep is crucial for overall health, including reproductive health. Make sleep a priority and aim for a sufficient amount of restful sleep each day. Create a conducive sleep environment, such as using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to minimize disturbances during daytime sleep.

• Plan meals and snacks: Plan and prepare your meals and snacks in advance to ensure you have access to nutritious food while working irregular hours. Pack healthy snacks, such as fruits, nuts, or granola bars, to keep your energy levels stable throughout your shifts. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

• Manage stress: Irregular work hours can be stressful, so it's important to find effective ways to manage stress. Explore stress-reducing techniques that work for you, such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, journaling, or engaging in hobbies and activities that help you relax and unwind.

• Stay physically active: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, even if it means adjusting the timing or duration to fit your work schedule. Physical activity not only supports overall health but can also help reduce stress, improve mood, and boost fertility. Choose activities you enjoy and try to engage in them consistently.

Q: What can women working in shift do in terms of diet, exercise, and sleep to ensure fertility isn’t impacted?

Dr Lavanya: To ensure fertility isn't impacted, women working irregular hours can consider the following:

• Establish a regular sleep schedule: Try to maintain a consistent sleep routine, even if it means adjusting your sleep hours based on your work shifts. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

• Prioritize self-care: Take care of your overall well-being by engaging in stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, or hobbies that help you relax and unwind. Managing stress levels is important for hormonal balance.

• Maintain a healthy diet: Focus on a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods. Make sure you're getting adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals, such as folate, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for reproductive health.

• Regular exercise: Engage in regular physical activity as it can help regulate hormone levels and improve overall well-being. Find a workout routine that suits your schedule and preferences.