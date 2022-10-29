Exclusive: Internet loves 'glazed donut skin' look trend, expert tells 3 easy tips to get glowing skin!

With every new day emerges a new skincare trend that takes over the internet and hence recently emerged the glazed donut skin look. The trend takes after its name as it is about the appearance of smooth glowing skin that looks like a glazed donut. In other words, this trend gives a feel of a creamy, glistening, lacquer-like finish on the skin. This look can be achieved with a mix of good regular cleansing, eating the right food, applying facial oils, and some natural lip balm. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Skin Expert, and Cosmetologist shares her insights and tips:

● A healthy diet is everything

It is a known fact that no amount of skincare products can replace the importance of a well-balanced diet. Incorporating a mix of food items rich in macro and micro-nutrients is crucial for skin health. Antioxidant-rich foods like avocado, green tea, carrots, eggs, spinach, and salmon can help one attain their skin goals. Also, adding nuts such as almonds into one’s diet can prove to be beneficial. Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc., and offer a host of benefits to support skin health. Additionally, almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health.1 Additionally, according to published Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani texts, almonds are good for skin health and can enhance skin glow. Apart from these tips, staying hydrated and drinking at least 2-3 liters (10-12 glasses) of water every day is also essential.

● Must have products

To achieve the glazed donut skin look, it is imperative to follow the optimum skincare routine. For the same, it is essential to have a mix of the right ingredients. It is clear that the glazed donut is all about the dewiness and a creamy finish on the skin. The must-have products in this regard are cleansers, serums, hydrators, and facial oils of all sorts. The cleanser is a crucial product to dissolve away excess oil, makeup, and grime from one’s face. Without fail, one should apply a serum that has hydrating properties and ingredients like vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid. Designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate one’s skin, the face serum is a great next step after cleansing and before moisturizing. The next crucial product to achieve dewy skin is moisturizing. One should look for a moisturizer that’s going to give an instant burst of hydration, leaving skin looking smooth and supple. Close the look with facial oil. Lastly, a sunblock with a minimum of SPF 30, should be reapplied every 2-3 hours for a carefree sojourn outdoors.

● Don't stress

The balance of a healthy body and mind is essential to achieving a good lifestyle. To ensure glowing skin and a relaxed state of mind, one must take appropriate measures to manage stress. Getting an adequate amount of sleep of at least 7-9 hours daily and indulging in activities like yoga and meditation can also dramatically improve one’s mood as well as add that glowing touch to the skin.