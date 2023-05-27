Feeling Puffed-Up? 5 Common Reasons Why You May Be Bloated

Bloating is a symptom of an unhealthy bacterial and enzyme balance in the stomach. Bloating can have a wide range of underlying reasons, from highly dangerous to insignificant. Therefore, if you observe that episodes of bloating are happening regularly, talk to your doctor about it.

Bloating is an uncomfortable feeling in your gut area when your lower or upper abdomen feel uncomfortably tight and your belly often protrudes out. There's no one reason why you could be bloated.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, "Normally, food components are digested and absorbed in the small intestine. However, when this process is not complete, the unabsorbed components travel to the large intestines, where bacteria break them down, releasing gas that causes bloating."

Although there are numerous remedies to get rid of bloating extending from homoeopathic to allopathic to even naturopathy. Health experts advise green tea, ginger with warm water, coriander seeds soaked in warm water, and cucumber or coconut water. However, the remedies can only work once you know what's causing the issue.

Here we have listed 5 reasons that could have triggered your bloated:

Drinking Water with Meals

Water dilutes your stomach acid, so make sure you are not drinking water within 15-30 minutes before and after eating.

Low Stomach Acid

Low stomach acid can cause bloating because stomach acid is required to digest and absorb the nutrients.

Stress

Being in the sympathetic nervous system state can shut off digestion. Stress can be physical, emotional, or even an underlying health issue.

Eating Too Fast

Slow down when you eat, and chew your food thoroughly. This will allow your body to get into that parasympathetic state (rest and digest)

Gut Dysbiosis

If you have any sort of imbalance in your gut microbiome or overgrowths, this can cause bloating.

Indigestion is an issue that affects many people in today's fast-paced society. Working professionals frequently dine at restaurants, skipping meals and eating late at night and bloating can occur due to all these reasons thus a healthy lifestyle and a smart outlook can work things in your favour.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)