From Picky Eaters To Happy Eater: How Real Chocolate Peanut Butter Can Win Over Your Kids? Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits

Munching between major meals like lunch and dinner has always been a head-scratcher – especially when it comes to deciding snacks for your kids. Whether you’re a working parent or a stay-at-home, a lot of time and effort is invested in choosing school tiffin or playtime snacks every day. Children are more eager and fond of snacking than actually sitting down with a plate to eat. Thus, deciding on snacking items for kids can sometimes be a painstaking task.

Children and chocolate are synonymous - seemingly made for each other. Although kids are true chocolate lovers, the temptation for chocolate extends to people of all age groups worldwide. It’s more than just a tasty treat for kids; it's also a popular flavouring when combined with various other food items.

Peanut butter – chocolate fusion

Peanut butter a millennial and Gen Z favourite is also drawing attention from kids. According to Dr Shweta Rastogi, Clinical dietitian and lifestyle medicine consultant, "Research indicates that children’s taste buds are more receptive to sweet tastes. Kids prefer higher levels of sweetness than adults with preferences declining to adult levels during middle to late adolescence, coinciding with the end of physical growth/puberty. The sense of sweet taste is a source of joy for them, prompting more cravings.

Peanut butter with real chocolate helps to create a flavourful contrast, helping individuals relish eating. This spread provides a healthy and delicious alternative for parents, prompting an overhaul of their snack choices for their kids."

Chocolate Peanut Butter: Redefining snacking

Chocolate peanut butter being such a versatile ingredient helps parents create varied snacks using this spread. The rich, tantalizing taste of chocolate and the sweet, nutty flavour of peanut butter elevate the taste of sandwiches when spread on bread. It helps enrich the taste of milkshakes and smoothies and can be used on chapattis to offer yummy rolls. Chocolate peanut butter can also be combined with fruits and ice creams as well.

Chocolate Peanut Butter: Health benefits

Dr Shweta highlights, "It’s important to check the ingredients before purchasing peanut butter with real chocolate. Preference should always be given to options with no refined sugar. It is recommended to look out for chocolate peanut butter with real chocolate, peanuts and jaggery for a better nutrient profile."

"Chocolates are a source of polyphenols, including catechins, procyanidins, and caffeic acid, all of which offer great health benefits. Peanuts are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and fats needed for building health and aiding growth. Additionally, the presence of jaggery, an unrefined sugar, enriches the product with important minerals and micronutrients essential for children’s growth."

Peanut butter with real chocolate spread is a winner and is a big hit amongst kids. However, parents need to use this creamy spread in adequate amounts to balance kid-approved parent-preferred snacking options.