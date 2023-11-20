Gut-Heart Harmony: Understanding Powerful Link Between Gut Health And Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases claim millions of lives yearly, prompting a search for innovative approaches to boost heart health. Recent studies reveal an intriguing link between heart well-being and probiotics, the beneficial bacteria in our gut.

According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for approximately 17.9 million deaths each year, making it the leading cause of death globally. Studies have shown that an imbalance in the gut microbiota, known as dysbiosis, may contribute to chronic inflammation, obesity, and other risk factors for CVD. Inflammation, in particular, has been recognized as a key driver of atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up in arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Some gut microbe derived metabolites have been implicated in atherosclerosis.

As the scientific community continues to unravel the intricate web of connections between our gut microbiota and heart function, the potential for probiotics to revolutionize cardiovascular health remains a topic of great significance and interest.

According to Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director (Business Development and Innovation), Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd explains, "An imbalance in gut bacteria contributes to chronic inflammation and obesity, key factors in CVD. Probiotics, specifically strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, show promise in reducing risk factors, such as Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) linked to atherosclerosis."

"Emphasizes probiotics' potential to enhance heart function by regulating inflammation, hypertension, and cholesterol levels. These are critical factors in heart disease", says Dr Vikas Chopra, Sr. Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr Srikanth H.S, Assistant Chief Officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute, highlights probiotics evolving role in cardiovascular well-being. Traditionally known for digestive health, probiotics now offer promise in reducing oxidative stress, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, and improving metabolic health.

"Studies have hinted at potential connections between probiotics and oxidative stress in metabolic disorders like heart disease, including blood pressure regulation, cholesterol management, inflammation reduction, and metabolic health improvement", comments Dr Srikanth.

While incorporating probiotics into daily routines seems promising, caution is crucial. Consulting healthcare professionals before significant dietary changes is advised. Probiotics may become a complementary strategy for heart health, but ongoing research is needed to define their precise role.

