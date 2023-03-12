H3N2 Influenza Flu: Children And Elderly At Higher Risk, Do's And Don'ts To Prevent Symptoms Of Cough And Sore Throat

H3N2 Influenza flu symptoms: According to central government authorities, the H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus has claimed two lives in the nation. Although one fatality was reported from Haryana, the other was from Karnataka. There has been a surge in influenza cases across the country, and it has been determined that the H3N2 virus is primarily to blame.

While influenza is a seasonal illness that occurs every year, the current season's weather and lifestyle choices (such as poor personal hygiene, coughing and sneezing in close proximity to others, keeping indoor gatherings in confined spaces, etc.) have contributed to the spread of several viral respiratory pathogens, including influenza A (H1N1, H3N2, and other viruses), adenoviruses, and other viruses.

H3N2 Influenza virus symptoms

Acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe pneumonia, shock, and even death can all be brought on by avian, swine, and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans, according to the WHO. The disease can start as a moderate upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) and quickly develop into these more serious conditions. These are a few of the H3N2 virus' typical symptoms:

- Chills

- Coughing

- Fever

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Throat ache/sore throat

- An ache in muscles and body

- In some cases, diarrhoea

- Sneezing and runny nose

It is crucial to contact a doctor if a patient has trouble breathing, chest pain or discomfort, a continuous fever, or pain in the throat while swallowing food.

Influenza A subtype H3N2 is the major cause of current respiratory illness. ICMR-DHR established pan respiratory virus surveillance across 30 VRDLs. Surveillance dashboard is accessible at https://t.co/Rx3eKefgFf@mansukhmandviya @DrBharatippawar @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes pic.twitter.com/3ciCgsxFh0 — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) March 3, 2023

H3N2 Influenza flu duration

Typically, the infection lasts five to seven days. After three days, the fever goes away, but the cough might last for up to three weeks.

Who is at high risk of getting infected with the H3N2 virus?

The ICMR's surveillance information from December 15 to the present shows an increase in influenza A H3N2 cases. H3N2 has been shown to have impacted around half of all inpatient severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like diseases.

The risk of complications from the flu is increased among pregnant women, young children (aged below 15), older adults (above 50), and people with underlying medical conditions.

Dos to follow to prevent influenza flu

- Wash your hands frequently with water and soap.

- Wear a mask and stay away from busy places

- Do not touch your mouth or nose.

- When sneezing and coughing, adequately shield your mouth and nose.

- Keep hydrated and drink plenty of liquids.

- Use paracetamol for fever and aches and pains.

Don'ts to follow to prevent influenza flu

- Spitting in public areas.

- Using contact-based greetings such as shaking hands.

- Self-medicating and taking antibiotics or any other medications without consulting a doctor.

- Eating while seated next to other people.

Ayurvedic remedies for flu prevention and care

Try some simple ayurvedic remedies for cough and sore throat in addition to medications and cough syrups precribed by the doctor:

- Mulethi: Either chew raw or add mulethi powder in warm water.

- Honey: Take a teaspoon of honey to reduce the severity of your cough.

- Giloy: Two teaspoons of Giloy juice with warm water everyday on a empty stomach can prove to be beneficial.

- Tulsi: Simply chew on 4–5 tulsi leaves.

Misuse of antibiotics for treating H3N2 influenza

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has recommended physicians avoid giving patients antibiotics before determining whether the infection is bacterial because doing so can cause resistance to develop. Most occurrences of fever, cough, sore throat and body aches right now are caused by influenza, which doesn't require antibiotics.

In its most recent notification, the IMA stated: "Antibiotics are not necessary; just symptomatic treatment is required. Yet, many now begin taking antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxiclav, among others, without regard for the dosage or frequency and stop taking them as soon as they begin to feel better. This must stop because it breeds antibiotic resistance ".

Amoxicillin, norfloxacin, ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, and levofloxacin are the antibiotics that are most frequently mishandled. According to Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, the National President of IMA, they are used to treat diarrhoea and urinary tract infections (UTI).

